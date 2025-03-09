Cain velazquez vs Alex pereira in his natural weight

Ivancho
First of all, I know that Pereira fights at LHW and Cain was a HW, but they both weigh the same. Alex weighed 109 kg (240lbs) a few weeks ago and in very good shape, which is exactly the same weight as Cain in his prime—240 lbs—with very little definition, looking like a plumber
In a hypothetical fight, Pereira would have no chance. Seeing how easily Ankalaev put him against the cage, Cain would have destroyed him.
