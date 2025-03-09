  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Cain velazquez vs Alex pereira in his natural weight

Ivancho

Ivancho

Amante de las mma
@Brown
Joined
Apr 15, 2017
Messages
4,153
Reaction score
3,133
First of all, I know that Pereira fights at LHW and Cain was a HW, but they both weigh the same. Alex weighed 109 kg (240lbs) a few weeks ago and in very good shape, which is exactly the same weight as Cain in his prime—240 lbs—with very little definition, looking like a plumber

In a hypothetical fight, Pereira would have no chance. Seeing how easily Ankalaev put him against the cage, Cain would have destroyed him.
 
Cain pressure, wrestling and strenght might give Alex issues but Cain tends to get hit too so Alex can catch him as well.
 
What's up with this extremely hypothetical fight between a long time retired hw and someone who's never had a fight at hw?

Well, except for the obvious: "Lol, Alex was never good. Let's figure out yet another way to put him down".

Pathetic. Weird.
 
loisestrad said:
What's up with this extremely hypothetical fight between a long time retired hw and someone who's never had a fight at hw?

Well, except for the obvious: "Lol, Alex was never good. Let's figure out yet another way to put him down".

Pathetic. Weird.
Click to expand...
both are hw just different body types
 
We cant forget what he did to JDS who probably is the scariest striker we had.
 
only fight i ever wanted to see with cain was remach with denis stojnic. that firt fight he was fat while what he did to struve he would do to cain if he ws in shape
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Edward Henry Greb
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Observations)
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana
GloveParadox
If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
4K
Hog-train
Hog-train
Black9
Alex Pereira Fighting in March?; Rogan Says Poatan using Ramadan return date to mess w/ Ankalaev
18 19 20
Replies
389
Views
10K
Iroh
Iroh
L
Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
188912345
1
fries in the bag
Would Jai Opetaia (#1 boxer - 200 lbs) beat Alex Pereira in MMA?
Replies
5
Views
90
CobraCobretti
CobraCobretti

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,053
Messages
57,004,148
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top