Cain Velasquez to be Sentenced Next Week

Cain sentencing is coming up this Monday.



Cain sounding contrite and insightful but also sounding cognitively damaged. Listen to his speech.



Again, listen to him talk in old interviews and then listen to him talk here. He has the same kind of disconnected phrasing that Tito does.

It's quite clear that the emotional dysregulation and impulsivity commonly caused by brain injury was on full display during this incident. I was hoping he was given a stiff prison sentence for putting people in danger in the way that he did. After hearing him talk, I'm actually more sympathetic. I could see a shorter stint in jail and some mandated long-term mental health treatment that pulls him to prison automatically if he doesn't continue to attend it. I know he has a fair amount of time served already.

The troubling thing is, not everyone goes unhinged with social media rants or shooting rampages. There are probably a lot of older MMA fighters suffering in silence with brain injury symptoms.

It should be interesting to see what the court rules on Monday the 24th.
 
Really? I thought the president could pardon anybody he wanted to.
The president can pardon for federal crimes. State crimes fall only under state and local governments, so the president cannot pardon those crimes. It's part of the autonomy that states are supposed to have from the federal government.
 
The president can pardon for federal crimes. State crimes fall only under state and local governments, so the president cannot pardon those crimes. It's part of the autonomy that states are supposed to have from the federal government.
Interesting I didn’t know that. Thanks.
 
This all happened because some :eek::eek::eek::eek: sexually assaulted his kid at day care, right?

Just trying to provide a little accurate context here.
 
Free Cain!!
hq720.jpg
 
Apparently :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek: is a four-letter word here.

I guess it is everywhere, really.

The censorship on here is wild!

:eek::eek::eek::eek:phile for the win?
 
Could have put a bullet through two children's brains.
But will probably get a slap on the wrist instead.
Because big man got agitated.
Only a needy little cunt does something like that!
 
This all happened because some :eek::eek::eek::eek: sexually assaulted his kid at day care, right?

Just trying to provide a little accurate context here.
Yes, but he also fired shots in public in a crazy high-speed chase that could have killed a lot of other people. He acknowledges his mistakes and their possible consequences in the video.

The extreme high-stress event was too much for him to be able to process with his brain injury. He reacted impulsively, lost control.
 
Bizarre story, a pro fighter using a gun while he can easily deliver blows
 
Could have put a bullet through two children's brains.
But will probably get a slap on the wrist instead.
Because big man got agitated.
Only a needy little cunt does something like that!
His kid got molested and he clearly has significant brain trauma. It doesn't make what he did right, but the motivation and back story behind this need to at least be considered on some level.

He didn't just lose his cool at a traffic stop and start bussin'.
 
His kid got molested and he clearly has significant brain trauma. It doesn't make what he did right, but the motivation and back story behind this need to at least be considered on some level.

He didn't just lose his cool at a traffic stop and start bussin'.
Except, his kid never got molested.
But the fear of that is very much real. Almost panicked when my daughter dissapeared on me for fun on a parking lot.
Give it ten more years and she could have killed me with that.
 
