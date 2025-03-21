Cain Velasquez to be Sentenced Next Week

Cain sentencing is coming up this Monday.







Cain sounding contrite and insightful but also sounding cognitively damaged. Listen to his speech.







Again, listen to him talk in old interviews and then listen to him talk here. He has the same kind of disconnected phrasing that Tito does.



It's quite clear that the emotional dysregulation and impulsivity commonly caused by brain injury was on full display during this incident. I was hoping he was given a stiff prison sentence for putting people in danger in the way that he did. After hearing him talk, I'm actually more sympathetic. I could see a shorter stint in jail and some mandated long-term mental health treatment that pulls him to prison automatically if he doesn't continue to attend it. I know he has a fair amount of time served already.



The troubling thing is, not everyone goes unhinged with social media rants or shooting rampages. There are probably a lot of older MMA fighters suffering in silence with brain injury symptoms.



It should be interesting to see what the court rules on Monday the 24th.