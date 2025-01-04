News Cain Velasquez signs with GFL

www.mmamania.com

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez signs with GFL

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, will serve as Team Manager for Global Fight League (GFL) alongside longtime AKA trainer Javier Mendez.
He's signed up as a manager despite his upcoming sentencing (he's pleaded no contest if you haven't heard).

As for GFL it's a fighter-friendly business model apparently... doomed to fail?

And what do you lads think of the Cain situation.. are you on the side of #FREE Cain?
 
Jon Jones could use a name to duck Aspinall. Cain is the same age as Stipe <lol>
 
In before 50 sherdoggers think he's fighting because of the thread title leaving out the real truth on purpose lol. :p
 
Harlekin said:
Jon Jones could use a name to duck Aspinall. Cain is the same age as Stipe <lol>
dont give him any ideas.....
I can easily see Dana spin this into a legit defense. :(
 
MigitAs said:
grandpa fight league?
bdd6155a-5d72-4b68-892d-97d8094e304f_text.gif
 
Free Cain for sure. He should have just used his fists on those peeedos instead of the gun.

GFL sounds fun, I'm excited. They have a lot of classic fighters.

I am excited to see these golden oldies bang. A lot better than some UFC cards where I never heard of the people. Cain vs. JDS 4 or whatever. Or Cain vs. Frank in PFL.

GFL is getting some big names.

50% fighter pay like all the real sports.
 
