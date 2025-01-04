Leinster Rugby
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez signs with GFL
Former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, will serve as Team Manager for Global Fight League (GFL) alongside longtime AKA trainer Javier Mendez.
www.mmamania.com
He's signed up as a manager despite his upcoming sentencing (he's pleaded no contest if you haven't heard).
As for GFL it's a fighter-friendly business model apparently... doomed to fail?
And what do you lads think of the Cain situation.. are you on the side of #FREE Cain?