Rumored Cain Velasquez is being released from prison tomorrow

yes-we-cain.gif
 
hypothetically, if cain took all the roids, stem cells, and EPO, could he come back as a contender or his body too broken? what was the reason he quit? knee injury against francis and needed spinal fusion?
 
Portland8242 said:
The shit he pulled gets people 20+ years behind bars

it's nothing short of a miracle that he's getting out tomorrow.
Click to expand...

*California prisons are overcrowded.
*Cain had no criminal record.
*Dozens wrote letters to the judge, displaying his status amongst the latino community.

And yes, I know of all the details of the crime and the arguments at the trial.
Maximum sentences are typically given to hardened criminals that are cancers upon society.
Cain doesn't qualify, and effectively deserved a light sentence, which he received.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,738
Messages
58,457,136
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top