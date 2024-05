Trial date set for former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in attempted murder case Velasquez faces multiple charges, including attempted murder

They have moved to court date again to September.It makes sense for Cain to wait until the alleged pedo has been tried. But I am guessing his lawyers are trying to delay their case as well. AFAIK, nobody else came forward with similar allegations which is unusual in such cases, and he has no criminal history.