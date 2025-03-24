  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Cain is supposed to be sentenced in the next 30 mins (4:30 pm EST)

Should have done a walk up and not shot from a moving car. Would have saved himself some trouble.
 
BigTruck said:
He shot a presumably innocent man but I as a father undstand why he fired the shots, sucks the real creep was with a relative and that person got injured.
Only positivity in here, sister. Mods, banish this hater
 
DougieJones said:
Yeah catching a murder charge and going away for life... taking yourself away from your children and family... would've been SOOO much better


dingus
well yea, but doing a walk up would've accomplished what he was trying to do WAY easier than how he went about doing it.
 
