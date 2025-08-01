DiazSlap
People can think what they want about Lesnar but the dude was massive. Also, being that his main assets were his wrestling and size(he probably had at least 30lbs on Cain on fight night) many figured Lesnar would present some problems for Velasquez.
Cain was just so damn unconcerned…when Brock took him down, he sprung back up like NOTHING. The stand up looked like a pro versus a complete amateur.
When the fight ended, Lesnar was beat up and completely exhaused while Cain was NOT even breathing heavy.
Given the embarrassing current landscape of the UFC HW Division, this performance by Cain is even more legendary.
