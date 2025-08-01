  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rewatch Cain’s utter dominant beatdown of Lesnar was VERY impressive/under-appreciated.

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

People can think what they want about Lesnar but the dude was massive. Also, being that his main assets were his wrestling and size(he probably had at least 30lbs on Cain on fight night) many figured Lesnar would present some problems for Velasquez.


Cain was just so damn unconcerned…when Brock took him down, he sprung back up like NOTHING. The stand up looked like a pro versus a complete amateur.

When the fight ended, Lesnar was beat up and completely exhaused while Cain was NOT even breathing heavy.

Given the embarrassing current landscape of the UFC HW Division, this performance by Cain is even more legendary.


ljGdrOs.gif
 
Mammothman said:
I don't think it's under-appreciated, it was one of his higlights of his career, that version might have been the HW GOAT
This is exactly what I was going to write.

Cain received massive props for what he did to Brock.
 
Yes it was awesome, Brock meant business, came out aggressive af but the superior technique and iq negated the threat and proceeded to whoop that ass.
 
Prime Cain was maybe the best HW ever.
 
burningspear said:
Yes it was awesome, Brock meant business, came out aggressive af but the superior technique and iq negated the threat and proceeded to whoop that ass.
And Brock was healthy and made no excuses post beatdown.
 
DiazSlap said:
Perhaps, but prime Fedor was a different animal bruh.
prime Cain vs prime Fedor
goddamn that would be a spectacle

also Cain couldve been the HW GOAT if he didnt push himself so hard in training and get injured so often. a great, great fighter who is more than his record suggests.
 
Blastbeat said:
prime Cain vs prime Fedor
goddamn that would be a spectacle

also Cain couldve been the HW GOAT if he didnt push himself so hard in training and get injured so often. a great, great fighter who is more than his record suggests.
I agree with most everything you wrote but Prime Fedor was all that and more naturally talented.

Prime Fedor > anybody but Prime/Healthy Cain would have been a close second…Shogun without all the injuries and issues would have been up there also.
 
