PBP Cage Warriors 181: Hardwick vs. Lopes ***Sherdog Discussion*** 11/23 12:30PM ET (Fight Pass)

T4kaJgK.jpeg

Cage Warriors 181: Hardwick vs. Lopes
Newcastle, England, UK

Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT
Harry Hardwick vs. Keweny Lopes
Shajidul Haque vs. Nicolas Leblond
Kennedy Freeman vs. Mafalda Carmona
James Power vs. Dumitru Girlean
Josh Abraham vs. Tommy Hawthorn
Leon Armes vs. Seyed Hossein Mousavi

Preliminary Card – UFC Fight Pass – 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT
Bailey Gilbert vs. Alberth Dias
Michael Tchamou vs. Furqan Cheema
Justin Burlinson vs. Theodor Berggren
Aiden Lee vs. Daniel Konrad
Charles Joyner vs. Yannick Bahati
James Dixon vs. Qendrim Pallata
 
