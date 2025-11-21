Media Cage Warrior WW Justin Burlinson flies to Qatar, makes weight and threatens homelessness in effort to get 12k/12k contract.

Deadwing88 said:
He flew there on his own expense in hopes of someone pulls out, and he gets the backup spot, even though he's not on the roster?

Like he was asked to do it, or he just did it on a whim?
 
SuperNerd said:
Great effort, I hope UFC notices and you're rewarded.

But, you don't have a contract and you made your own decisions. Godspeed.
Reminds me of a video of a dude that quit his well paying job to show up wherever Logan Paul was and asked him for a job. Logan said 'wtf you doing bro?!...dont do that'

 
