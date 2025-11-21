Deadwing88
Cage Warriors pay so little their ww champion is homeless in 3 months?!Probably shouldnt spend 3 months rent then
They have a interim WW title fight due in few weeks and the actual champ is begging for Dana to notice him in a random gulf nation.
Seems crazy
Also: If UFC lets him in, there will no doubt be a bunch of tragically retarded copycats trying to do the same
He did it himself!Like he was asked to do it, or he just did it on a whim?
Good news is that he probably wont be doing that again for a while.Probably shouldnt spend 3 months rent then
Reminds me of a video of a dude that quit his well paying job to show up wherever Logan Paul was and asked him for a job. Logan said 'wtf you doing bro?!...dont do that'Great effort, I hope UFC notices and you're rewarded.
But, you don't have a contract and you made your own decisions. Godspeed.
Cant spend your rent money if you have no place to liveGood news is that he probably wont be doing that again for a while.