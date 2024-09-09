Caffeine/awake stuff thinking of cutting out coffee/soft drinks

I drink mostly Cokes at work to stay awake which is horrible. But when things go from really hard to really slow if I don't do something I'll fall asleep or get useless and zone out.

Where I work coffee isn't super practical and coke/mountain dew are terrible for me. So what are healthier options ? I know Meijer sells "mio" with caffeine and B12 it works bet doesn't seem good for me but at least drops the sugar. Better options?

Does anyone make a high quality caffeinated protein supplement? That thought occurs to me might be the best. (I run a construction company I'm strong but getting padding which is bad more weight above 240 will definitely increase injury rate)
 
