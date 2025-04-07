Economy Cadet Bone Spurs is attempting his military parade again

Trump planning military parade through DC for 79th birthday​


The-Shit-Show-Mark-Bryan-900-web.jpg



The one they planned then cancelled in 2018 was estimated to cost $92 million.
 
To not give MAGA anything to go on, do we know if Trump is wanting this for his birthday SPECIFICALLY or does his birthday just happen to land on the 250th Army anniversary? I'm all for dumping on Trump where needed, but I don't want this to give fuel to the people always calling out the left for misleading headlines. Not that I want a military parade, but I was all ready to rip the idea as a military display for Trump until reading about the Army bit.
 
Does it really matter?

Elon's running around with his chainsaw, Trump is liberating everyone's money from their savings, and they're going to throw a dumb parade for tens of millions.

You need a parade so bad then just call up my old high school marching band. They'll do it for free.
 
You were a band kid?

<30> <30> <30>
 
It's unnecessary to begin with and seems pretty inefficient for an administration wanting to drain the swamp, but regardless of how much bad there is to something Trump does all it takes MAGA is one skewed headline to discredit everything you say as misinformation and fake. Just take the Signal thread here as an example. ANYTHING to defend Trump and dismiss the criticism.
 
