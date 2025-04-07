HOLA
Trump planning military parade through DC for 79th birthday
The one they planned then cancelled in 2018 was estimated to cost $92 million.
Well,As a veteran, I can tell you that 99.999999% of service members will hate this idea.
- Arent they cutting vets benefits?
Does it really matter?To not give MAGA anything to go on, do we know if Trump is wanting this for his birthday SPECIFICALLY or does his birthday just happen to land on the 250th Army anniversary? I'm all for dumping on Trump where needed, but I don't want this to give fuel to the people always calling out the left for misleading headlines. Not that I want a military parade, but I was all ready to rip the idea as a military display for Trump until reading about the Army bit.
You were a band kid?Does it really matter?
Elon's running around with his chainsaw, Trump is liberating everyone's money from their savings, and they're going to throw a dumb parade for tens of millions.
You need a parade so bad then just call up my old high school marching band. They'll do it for free.
It's unnecessary to begin with and seems pretty inefficient for an administration wanting to drain the swamp, but regardless of how much bad there is to something Trump does all it takes MAGA is one skewed headline to discredit everything you say as misinformation and fake. Just take the Signal thread here as an example. ANYTHING to defend Trump and dismiss the criticism.Does it really matter?
Elon's running around with his chainsaw, Trump is liberating everyone's money from their savings, and they're going to throw a dumb parade for tens of millions.
You need a parade so bad then just call up my old high school marching band. They'll do it for free.
You've never heard a more beautiful Rocky theme than what my Trumpet could produce.You were a band kid?