  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections CA Responds to Texas - Newsome will hold a Special Election titled "Election Rigging Response Act" to re-draw CA's maps

H

helltoupee

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Sep 23, 2015
Messages
9,030
Reaction score
3,873
"LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday his state will hold a Nov. 4 special election to seek voter approval of new congressional map drawn to try to win Democrats five more U.S. House seats in 2026.

The move is a direct response to a Republican-led effort in Texas, pushed by President Donald Trump as his party seeks to maintain its slim House majority after the midterm elections.
The Thursday announcement marks the first time any state beyond Texas is officially wading into the mid-decade redistricting fight, kicking off a national standoff that could spill into more states.

A number of Republican-led states appear poised to move forward with their own new maps. In Missouri, a document obtained by The Associated Press shows the state Senate received a $46,000 invoice to activate six redistricting software licenses and provide training for up to 10 staff members. [This almost sounds like the Project 2025 playbook, but nah, Trump doesn't know anything about that]

Democrats signaled that they plan to make the campaign about more than maps, tying it explicitly to the fate of American democracy and as an opportunity for voters to reject Donald Trump's policies.

“Donald Trump, you have poked the bear and we will punch back,” Newsom, who is seen as a possible 2028 presidential contender, said at a news conference with other Democrats."

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/california-moving-forward-partisan-redistricting-184702122.html

Just LOL at the shitshow that Trump and the party of ped0 protectors have turned this country in to.

It's about time to fight fire with fire. Republicans have been gerrymandering ever since I've been alive.

And before we hear the inevitable trickle down warriors come in here and say "but, but, Democrats do it too!" - ya, not even close to the extent that Republicans do it. For the GOP it's a necessity, otherwise they would never win an election. Who, in their right mind, would support a political party that has had one primary policy of trickle down over the last 5 decades? I guess people who are overly emotional and really, really dumb?
 
Newsom's recent posts have been fucking hilarious. Just straight clowning the orange piece of shit.

fe6onje.png


bHIX0DO.png
 
Hats off to Newsom, he seems to be the only democrat doing anything. He's fighting the good fight for us all. He should challenge Trump publicly to stop the gerrymandering. Say cali is willing to stop if Texas stops. At least try to take the high road.
 
Your state is already rigged, Gavin. Nearly 40% of the state voted for Trump, and they have 9 republicans out of 52 seats, compared to Texas where Harris won 42% and dems have 1/3 of the house seats.

Is dude trying to rig it where nearly 40% of the state has 0 representation? Sounds about right for dems.
 
Last edited:
Oh dear.

Everybody playing silly games, it seems.

Seems really desperate all round, at least in Newsom's case he's obviously responding to extremely squiffy rationale from Trump and Texas.
 
AWilder said:
both parties are guilty of gerrymandering. But the totally not racist :eek::eek::eek::eek: party has been caught time and again doing it along racial lines
Click to expand...
That's literally what they're redrawing, and democrats are the ones who want the racially segregated lines so they can keep districts like Jasmine Crocket's that intentionally have like 15% white people. Apparently diversity is no longer a strength if it means democrats have to actually appeal to diverse voters instead of identity politics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sweater of AV
Elections Wisconsin Supreme Court Election
6 7 8
Replies
151
Views
5K
fingercuffs
fingercuffs
HomeCheese
Elections Republican Policies are So Unpopular they Need to Gerrymander Texas to Stay in Power
10 11 12
Replies
238
Views
3K
nostradumbass
nostradumbass

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,821
Messages
57,685,403
Members
175,808
Latest member
nurlanshirinov

Share this page

Back
Top