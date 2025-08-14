[This almost sounds like the Project 2025 playbook, but nah, Trump doesn't know anything about that]Just LOL at the shitshow that Trump and the party of ped0 protectors have turned this country in to.It's about time to fight fire with fire. Republicans have been gerrymandering ever since I've been alive.And before we hear the inevitable trickle down warriors come in here and say "but, but, Democrats do it too!" - ya, not even close to the extent that Republicans do it. For the GOP it's a necessity, otherwise they would never win an election. Who, in their right mind, would support a political party that has had one primary policy of trickle down over the last 5 decades? I guess people who are overly emotional and really, really dumb?