helltoupee
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Sep 23, 2015
- Messages
- 9,030
- Reaction score
- 3,873
"LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday his state will hold a Nov. 4 special election to seek voter approval of new congressional map drawn to try to win Democrats five more U.S. House seats in 2026.
The move is a direct response to a Republican-led effort in Texas, pushed by President Donald Trump as his party seeks to maintain its slim House majority after the midterm elections.
The Thursday announcement marks the first time any state beyond Texas is officially wading into the mid-decade redistricting fight, kicking off a national standoff that could spill into more states.
A number of Republican-led states appear poised to move forward with their own new maps. In Missouri, a document obtained by The Associated Press shows the state Senate received a $46,000 invoice to activate six redistricting software licenses and provide training for up to 10 staff members. [This almost sounds like the Project 2025 playbook, but nah, Trump doesn't know anything about that]
Democrats signaled that they plan to make the campaign about more than maps, tying it explicitly to the fate of American democracy and as an opportunity for voters to reject Donald Trump's policies.
“Donald Trump, you have poked the bear and we will punch back,” Newsom, who is seen as a possible 2028 presidential contender, said at a news conference with other Democrats."
https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/california-moving-forward-partisan-redistricting-184702122.html
Just LOL at the shitshow that Trump and the party of ped0 protectors have turned this country in to.
It's about time to fight fire with fire. Republicans have been gerrymandering ever since I've been alive.
And before we hear the inevitable trickle down warriors come in here and say "but, but, Democrats do it too!" - ya, not even close to the extent that Republicans do it. For the GOP it's a necessity, otherwise they would never win an election. Who, in their right mind, would support a political party that has had one primary policy of trickle down over the last 5 decades? I guess people who are overly emotional and really, really dumb?
The move is a direct response to a Republican-led effort in Texas, pushed by President Donald Trump as his party seeks to maintain its slim House majority after the midterm elections.
The Thursday announcement marks the first time any state beyond Texas is officially wading into the mid-decade redistricting fight, kicking off a national standoff that could spill into more states.
A number of Republican-led states appear poised to move forward with their own new maps. In Missouri, a document obtained by The Associated Press shows the state Senate received a $46,000 invoice to activate six redistricting software licenses and provide training for up to 10 staff members. [This almost sounds like the Project 2025 playbook, but nah, Trump doesn't know anything about that]
Democrats signaled that they plan to make the campaign about more than maps, tying it explicitly to the fate of American democracy and as an opportunity for voters to reject Donald Trump's policies.
“Donald Trump, you have poked the bear and we will punch back,” Newsom, who is seen as a possible 2028 presidential contender, said at a news conference with other Democrats."
https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/california-moving-forward-partisan-redistricting-184702122.html
Just LOL at the shitshow that Trump and the party of ped0 protectors have turned this country in to.
It's about time to fight fire with fire. Republicans have been gerrymandering ever since I've been alive.
And before we hear the inevitable trickle down warriors come in here and say "but, but, Democrats do it too!" - ya, not even close to the extent that Republicans do it. For the GOP it's a necessity, otherwise they would never win an election. Who, in their right mind, would support a political party that has had one primary policy of trickle down over the last 5 decades? I guess people who are overly emotional and really, really dumb?