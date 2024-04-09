News César Almeida vs Roman Kopylov is set for UFC 302 on June 1st

Who wins?

Thoughts on Cesinha’s UFC-debut last weekend?
I believe he handled the high-pressure wrestler that is Dylan Budka quite well, for the little “MMA-experience” César has:

 
If Kopylov makes it an MMA fight I think he's a rightful favorite, but it's not like he necessarily outclasses Almeida on the feet at all. His striking clinics are against the likes of Ribeiro, Fremd, and Soriano lol

I am leaning Kopylov in an exciting fight, though, I think he might just be a bit faster, a bit more used to the cage, with a few less miles on the speedometer. Maybe the striking unlocks some sneaky takedowns for him, too, we'll see!
 
The last time Kopylov fought a kickboxer was Karl Robertson, a far less accomplished kickboxer than Almedia, and who rather easily defeated Kopylov.

Kopylov is a long-distant sniper trained to defeat MMA fighters who can't close distance. I don't think his style matches up very well vs Kickboxers (especially those with reach-parity on him).
 
Almeida keeping active, good to see. This fight plays into his hands, he wins this one as well.
 
They're definitely fast-tracking Cesar, but given his age and how they're trying to capitalize on his Glory credentials I get it. That said, I have to pick Kopylov. He is quite talented and far more proven. I get that he hasn't really beaten any elite strikers, but for the most part I like his game. Cesar just has a lot to prove to me... Budka was incredibly one-dimensional and even the one dimension he showed lacked refinement. Add in the fact that he was a short-notice replacement and that win is very "meh" in my eyes.

The striking... I guess we'll see how it plays out, I could see either dude getting the better of it. Roman is the younger albeit more tenured dude as I said, but Cesar has a legitimate pedigree. However, I don't think it's as simple as "in a striking match, Glory kickboxer > MMA striker". Those kickboxing reps absolutely matter, but we've seen plenty of times that the cage, 4 oz. gloves, different stances, etc. alter the dynamic considerably. Cesar is still new to the game in the grand scheme of things. It's not like Roman doesn't come from a (much lower-level) striking background himself. Interestingly, I could see either guy potentially mixing in or at least threatening some opportunistic takedowns to keep the other guessing.

I won't be surprised if Cesar pulls this off given the stylistic match-up, but I have to go with a more proven commodity in fights like this.
 
Kopylov should be fighting a 10-15 spot right now. This seems like a step back or a wash of a fight.

But hey this is fighting anything can happen.
 
I got Cesar by TKO, this guy has bricks, not hands. This fight is a huge step up in competition for him tho, so theres a chance he may be rasslefucked in this one
 
Kwiatkowski18 said:
Kopylov via destruction.
Ares Black said:
Enormous step up in competition
TCE said:
Kopylov wins this one. Huge step up.
Eternalwarriorking said:
If Kopylov makes it an MMA fight I think he's a rightful favorite, but it's not like he necessarily outclasses Almeida on the feet at all. His striking clinics are against the likes of Ribeiro, Fremd, and Soriano lol

I am leaning Kopylov in an exciting fight, though, I think he might just be a bit faster, a bit more used to the cage, with a few less miles on the speedometer. Maybe the striking unlocks some sneaky takedowns for him, too, we'll see!
europe1 said:
The last time Kopylov fought a kickboxer was Karl Robertson, a far less accomplished kickboxer than Almedia, and who rather easily defeated Kopylov.

Kopylov is a long-distant sniper trained to defeat MMA fighters who can't close distance. I don't think his style matches up very well vs Kickboxers (especially those with reach-parity on him).
The_Renaissance said:
Almeida keeping active, good to see. This fight plays into his hands, he wins this one as well.
Xuh said:
Roman Cesar 🤔
Safton said:
They're definitely fast-tracking Cesar, but given his age and how they're trying to capitalize on his Glory credentials I get it. That said, I have to pick Kopylov. He is quite talented and far more proven. I get that he hasn't really beaten any elite strikers, but for the most part I like his game. Cesar just has a lot to prove to me... Budka was incredibly one-dimensional and even the one dimension he showed lacked refinement. Add in the fact that he was a short-notice replacement and that win is very "meh" in my eyes.

The striking... I guess we'll see how it plays out, I could see either dude getting the better of it. Roman is the younger albeit more tenured dude as I said, but Cesar has a legitimate pedigree. However, I don't think it's as simple as "in a striking match, Glory kickboxer > MMA striker". Those kickboxing reps absolutely matter, but we've seen plenty of times that the cage, 4 oz. gloves, different stances, etc. alter the dynamic considerably. Cesar is still new to the game in the grand scheme of things. It's not like Roman doesn't come from a (much lower-level) striking background himself. Interestingly, I could see either guy potentially mixing in or at least threatening some opportunistic takedowns to keep the other guessing.

I won't be surprised if Cesar pulls this off given the stylistic match-up, but I have to go with a more proven commodity in fights like this.
Guy LeDouche said:
Kopylov should be fighting a 10-15 spot right now. This seems like a step back or a wash of a fight.

But hey this is fighting anything can happen.
Nobru said:
I got Cesar by TKO, this guy has bricks, not hands. This fight is a huge step up in competition for him tho, so theres a chance he may be rasslefucked in this one
To my surprise (although I personally expect him to win), César Almeida is the betting favorite for this fight.
Thoughts?

1717058271265.jpeg
1717058288342.jpeg
 
