Interesting matchup, but a big step up for César Almeida!
Last edited:
True! But well, Almeida is 36… gotta hurry, lol.Enormous step up in competition
Yeah he's clearly being fast tracked.True! But well, Almeida is 36… gotta hurry, lol.
By standing knockout?Almeida keeping active, good to see. This fight plays into his hands, he wins this one as well.
Cool.UD I say.
Kopylov via destruction.
Kopylov wins this one. Huge step up.
If Kopylov makes it an MMA fight I think he's a rightful favorite, but it's not like he necessarily outclasses Almeida on the feet at all. His striking clinics are against the likes of Ribeiro, Fremd, and Soriano lol
I am leaning Kopylov in an exciting fight, though, I think he might just be a bit faster, a bit more used to the cage, with a few less miles on the speedometer. Maybe the striking unlocks some sneaky takedowns for him, too, we'll see!
The last time Kopylov fought a kickboxer was Karl Robertson, a far less accomplished kickboxer than Almedia, and who rather easily defeated Kopylov.
Kopylov is a long-distant sniper trained to defeat MMA fighters who can't close distance. I don't think his style matches up very well vs Kickboxers (especially those with reach-parity on him).
Roman Cesar
They're definitely fast-tracking Cesar, but given his age and how they're trying to capitalize on his Glory credentials I get it. That said, I have to pick Kopylov. He is quite talented and far more proven. I get that he hasn't really beaten any elite strikers, but for the most part I like his game. Cesar just has a lot to prove to me... Budka was incredibly one-dimensional and even the one dimension he showed lacked refinement. Add in the fact that he was a short-notice replacement and that win is very "meh" in my eyes.
The striking... I guess we'll see how it plays out, I could see either dude getting the better of it. Roman is the younger albeit more tenured dude as I said, but Cesar has a legitimate pedigree. However, I don't think it's as simple as "in a striking match, Glory kickboxer > MMA striker". Those kickboxing reps absolutely matter, but we've seen plenty of times that the cage, 4 oz. gloves, different stances, etc. alter the dynamic considerably. Cesar is still new to the game in the grand scheme of things. It's not like Roman doesn't come from a (much lower-level) striking background himself. Interestingly, I could see either guy potentially mixing in or at least threatening some opportunistic takedowns to keep the other guessing.
I won't be surprised if Cesar pulls this off given the stylistic match-up, but I have to go with a more proven commodity in fights like this.
Kopylov should be fighting a 10-15 spot right now. This seems like a step back or a wash of a fight.
But hey this is fighting anything can happen.
To my surprise (although I personally expect him to win), César Almeida is the betting favorite for this fight.I got Cesar by TKO, this guy has bricks, not hands. This fight is a huge step up in competition for him tho, so theres a chance he may be rasslefucked in this one