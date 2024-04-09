They're definitely fast-tracking Cesar, but given his age and how they're trying to capitalize on his Glory credentials I get it. That said, I have to pick Kopylov. He is quite talented and far more proven. I get that he hasn't really beaten any elite strikers, but for the most part I like his game. Cesar just has a lot to prove to me... Budka was incredibly one-dimensional and even the one dimension he showed lacked refinement. Add in the fact that he was a short-notice replacement and that win is very "meh" in my eyes.



The striking... I guess we'll see how it plays out, I could see either dude getting the better of it. Roman is the younger albeit more tenured dude as I said, but Cesar has a legitimate pedigree. However, I don't think it's as simple as "in a striking match, Glory kickboxer > MMA striker". Those kickboxing reps absolutely matter, but we've seen plenty of times that the cage, 4 oz. gloves, different stances, etc. alter the dynamic considerably. Cesar is still new to the game in the grand scheme of things. It's not like Roman doesn't come from a (much lower-level) striking background himself. Interestingly, I could see either guy potentially mixing in or at least threatening some opportunistic takedowns to keep the other guessing.



I won't be surprised if Cesar pulls this off given the stylistic match-up, but I have to go with a more proven commodity in fights like this.