News Cédric Doumbé will fight Jaleel Willis at Bellator Champions Series in Paris, May 17

Who Wins?

  • Cédric Doumbé

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Jaleel Willis

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Seems a sensible step at this stage. Derek is experienced but he's been inactive lately, should still have enough in the tank to give Cedric a good workout.

spinup said:
Very legit opponent. i suppose if he wins, next is Jason Jackson.
Click to expand...

Jackson is way too much of a jump. Maybe someone like Jaleel Willis.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Seems a sensible step at this stage. Derek is experienced but he's been inactive lately, should still have enough in the tank to give Cedric a good workout.

Jackson is way too much of a jump. Maybe someone like Jaleel Willis.
Click to expand...
I think Jackson is a fine matchup. Doumbe has proven he can deal with high level wrestling and there is no reason to think any striker should be too much for him.
At least, as long as they swipe their goddam canvaes between rounds :D
 
spinup said:
I think Jackson is a fine matchup. Doumbe has proven he can deal with high level wrestling and there is no reason to think any striker should be too much for him.
At least, as long as they swipe their goddam canvaes between rounds :D
Click to expand...

Jackson is really, really good nowadays. I think he'd be far too much for Cedric. Jason is probably top 10 in the world.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Jackson is really, really good nowadays. I think he'd be far too much for Cedric. Jason is probably top 10 in the world.
Click to expand...
He is a destroyer for sure, but how do you see the fight going? He is going to finish Doumbe on the feet? I can see the leg kicks potentially give Doumbe issues with his front foot heavy stance, but the guy is a Glory legend, he has ways to deal with leg kicks.

I feel like to beat Doumbe, you will need a solid wrestler with very dangerous top game or super heavy top control, who is savy enough on the feet to not get bonked. Guys like Khamat, Shavkat, Belal, maybe Leon. Or a master of jumping knee.
Baki had all of it, just lacking the top pressure and control to really use the TDs, and I rate Baki very highly.
 
spinup said:
He is a destroyer for sure, but how do you see the fight going? He is going to finish Doumbe on the feet? I can see the leg kicks potentially give Doumbe issues with his front foot heavy stance, but the guy is a Glory legend, he has ways to deal with leg kicks.

I feel like to beat Doumbe, you will need a solid wrestler with very dangerous top game or super heavy top control, who is savy enough on the feet to not get bonked. Guys like Khamat, Shavkat, Belal, maybe Leon. Or a master of jumping knee.
Baki had all of it, just lacking the top pressure and control to really use the TDs, and I rate Baki very highly.
Click to expand...

Jackson probably just does what he did against Douglas Lima and takes him down and lays on him.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Seems a sensible step at this stage. Derek is experienced but he's been inactive lately, should still have enough in the tank to give Cedric a good workout.



Jackson is way too much of a jump. Maybe someone like Jaleel Willis.
Click to expand...
Willis is gone from Bellator, I was think Brennan Ward or Levan Chokheli
 
Fuck. I hope they catch the prick that did that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media This might be the best FightWeek ever, and here's why:
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
3K
Blanqa Blanqua
Blanqa Blanqua
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
PBP Levels Fight League 11, Amsterdam: Sun Feb.18 at 12pm ET/9am PT/18:00 CET, PBP Thread (FREE Stream)
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
5K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,984
Messages
55,459,398
Members
174,787
Latest member
Freddie556

Share this page

Back
Top