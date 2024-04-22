BoxerMaurits
Full Fightcard:
Very legit opponent. i suppose if he wins, next is Jason Jackson.
I think Jackson is a fine matchup. Doumbe has proven he can deal with high level wrestling and there is no reason to think any striker should be too much for him.Seems a sensible step at this stage. Derek is experienced but he's been inactive lately, should still have enough in the tank to give Cedric a good workout.
Jackson is way too much of a jump. Maybe someone like Jaleel Willis.
I think Jackson is a fine matchup. Doumbe has proven he can deal with high level wrestling and there is no reason to think any striker should be too much for him.
At least, as long as they swipe their goddam canvaes between rounds
He is a destroyer for sure, but how do you see the fight going? He is going to finish Doumbe on the feet? I can see the leg kicks potentially give Doumbe issues with his front foot heavy stance, but the guy is a Glory legend, he has ways to deal with leg kicks.Jackson is really, really good nowadays. I think he'd be far too much for Cedric. Jason is probably top 10 in the world.
He is a destroyer for sure, but how do you see the fight going? He is going to finish Doumbe on the feet? I can see the leg kicks potentially give Doumbe issues with his front foot heavy stance, but the guy is a Glory legend, he has ways to deal with leg kicks.
I feel like to beat Doumbe, you will need a solid wrestler with very dangerous top game or super heavy top control, who is savy enough on the feet to not get bonked. Guys like Khamat, Shavkat, Belal, maybe Leon. Or a master of jumping knee.
Baki had all of it, just lacking the top pressure and control to really use the TDs, and I rate Baki very highly.
Willis is gone from Bellator, I was think Brennan Ward or Levan Chokheli
I keep that updated and haven’t removed him since he hasn’t posted anything or got booked elsewhere, that’s usually when I remove themIs he, he's one of the few guys still on their wiki roster.