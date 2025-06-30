By knocking out 3 legends has Illia Topuria have the best 3 wins in a row ever?

Alexander Volkanovski - KOed 2nd Round
Max Holloway - KOed 3rd Round
Charles Oliveira - KOed 1st round

This has to be the best or if not one of the best 3 wins in a row ever in MMA history?

Who's done it better than Ilia?





 
I think so. Even if those 3 arent in their primes, Max and Volk seem to still be the best guys at 145 outside of Ilia, and Charles is still a top 5 155'er. Finding a way to get past those 3 in a row, in the span of 18 months, and while being the smaller man against two of them, is insanely difficult.

The closest to it that are coming to mind for me right now are Khabib vs Conor, Dustin, Justin and some during Jons run (Gus/Glover/DC, Shogun/Rampage/Machida, Machida/Rashad/TRT Vitor) but i'd say Volk/Max/Charles has the edge.
 
oski said:
I don't think so.
View attachment 1101912
This is what I was thinking of as a comparable run but honestly and it's tough. On one hand the Avg age of jones opponents during that stretch was 31 and Topuria's was 34 with both Volk and Charles being 35 really depends on how shopworn you think Illia's opponents were. I think these two are nearly unquestionably the best 3 fight runs in the sports history
 
IneedSometop said:
This is what I was thinking of as a comparable run but honestly and it's tough. On one hand the Avg age of jones opponents during that stretch was 31 and Topuria's was 34 with both Volk and Charles being 35 really depends on how shopworn you think Illia's opponents were.
Skill level wise are Shogun, Rampage and Machida on the level of Volk, Max and Charles though?

Its not like Shogun and Rampage were considered in their prime then either. They were viewed as Pride guys.

Another thing to take into account is Jon had a significant size advantage in all those fights, while Ilia is quite a bit smaller than Charles and Max.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Skill level wise are Shogun, Rampage and Machida on the level of Volk, Max and Charles though?

Its not like Shogun and Rampage were considered in their prime then either. They were viewed as Pride guys.

Another thing to take into account is Jon had a significant size advantage in all those fights, while Ilia is quite a bit smaller than Charles and Max.
I think the those are "Pride guys who aren't in their Prime anymore" is revisionist history and cope. Shogun had just ended the "Machida Era" and I was on the forums back then and an extremely large portion of the people here thought Shogun as going to break Jon's "little chicken legs".

It's also important to note that while Jones was bigger he was also only 22-23 at the time he wasn't even in his prime yet. Him beating those three before he was 25 definitely adds something to it imo
 
GSP beating prime Sherk (age 32), Penn (27) and Hughes (33) was a better effort than the Turok hunts Topuria and Jones were on.
 
Egészségére! said:
On paper these 3 in a row are up there

View attachment 1101919
3 legends.

Unfortunately, they were all past their prime at that point. Stipe benefitted HEAVILY from fighting guys that were at the end of their careers competitively (Cormier retired after the Stipe fights, Werdum only beat journeymen afterward his fight with Stipe, JDS had zero meaningful wins...best guys he beat following were Lewis and a waaaay past his prime Werdum, Arlovski had been on a slide for years, Reem did the best of them and still had a few solid wins, although he didn't look anything like the killer of a few years prior) .
I'd even argue that the only reason he beat Ngannou the first time was because Ngannou was so green on the ground..Stipe wrestlefucked him to death. Once he learned a bit more and became a bit more seasoned, I think he would have beaten Stipe 8/10 times.
 
It is up there, though it is possible the wins don't look as good in hindsight if Oliveira, Volk, Max don't have amazing records going forward.

I could see Oliveira's career going way down the tubes after this and who knows how long Volk can maintain his level in his late thirties.

So the narrative will be he beat a bunch of old dudes on their way out. I'm not saying that is accurate, I'm saying that's what a Sherdogger will say in 2030.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Alexander Volkanovski - KOed 2nd Round
Max Holloway - KOed 3rd Round
Charles Oliveira - KOed 1st round

This has to be the best or if not one of the best 3 wins in a row ever in MMA history?

Who's done it better than Ilia?





I mean... That's REEEAALLY hard to top... That's 3 legends and all-time greats.

Beating Nogueira, TK and Cro Cop was special because Nog and CC were the two best heavyweights in the world and TK was Fedor's only "loss" to that point.
Rampage, Lil Nog and Arona was massive back in the day.
Gus, Glover and DC was nice for Jones.
Mendes, Aldo Holloway for Volk was a sweet 3-piece.

Yeah, I don't think anything beats this 3-fight run...
At least nothing comes to mind.
 
