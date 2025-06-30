By knocking out 3 legends has Illia Topuria have the best 3 wins in a row ever?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Alexander Volkanovski - KOed 2nd Round
Max Holloway - KOed 3rd Round
Charles Oliveira - KOed 1st round
This has to be the best or if not one of the best 3 wins in a row ever in MMA history?
Who's done it better than Ilia?
