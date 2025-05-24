Buying an old Tudor style home and need some ideas from my sherdog brothers

Romulas

Romulas

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
1,789
Reaction score
1,844
1000009044.jpg
I'm in contract to buy this home. It's a reverse mortgage shortsale so it will take a few months to close. I got a very good buy on it because I knew the listing agent.

It was built in 1897 in the upper class part of the currently most up and coming village on Long Island that has the hottest realestate market. It was lifted onto a block foundation with a full basement in the 1950's and had a full gut reno/update in 1995. Surprisingly it's in really great shape inside and only needs minor reconfiguration and face-lift reno.

As for the exterior, I want to do some updating. Obviously a power wash, stucco color change. Does anyone here like modern Tudors?
1000009052.jpg


Or would you go for a more classical Tudor home?

1000009054.jpg

Give me your ideas sherbros! Thank you.
 
Last edited:
Romulas said:
View attachment 1096261
I'm in contract to buy this home. It's a reverse mortgage shortsale so it will take a few months to close. I got a very good buy on it because I knew the listing agent.

It was built in 1897 in the upper class part of the currently most up and coming village on Long Island that has the hottest realestate market. It was lifted onto a block foundation with a full basement in the 1950's and had a full gut reno/update in 1995. Surprisingly it's in really great shape inside and only needs minor reconfiguration and face-lift reno.

As for the exterior, I want to do some updating. Obviously a power wash, stucco color change. Does anyone here like modern Tudors?
View attachment 1096266


Or would you go for a more classical Tudor home?

View attachment 1096268

Give me your ideas sherbros! Thank you.
Click to expand...
You should do whatever the resident ghost wants
 
I would 100% go classic. Not a fan of the modern look on these older houses, it screams wannabe trendy and wannabe hipster. In my area the people that deck out these pre 1940s era houses are some of the most annoying people on the planet (letter boards in every room, usually goes to a mega church, wife idolizes Joanna Gaines).

It's also a little tricky to do the modern look in a reasonable price range without looking tacky or cheap.
 
Richmma80 said:
Are you poor? You can't afford a new house? Your house was built before Hitler was even born
Click to expand...

You can't buy a house on Long Island if you're poor or even lower working class. There's almost no land left to build new homes in a desireable areas.

Also, Kanye recently said Hitler was cool or something like that.
 
Romulas said:
View attachment 1096261
I'm in contract to buy this home. It's a reverse mortgage shortsale so it will take a few months to close. I got a very good buy on it because I knew the listing agent.

It was built in 1897 in the upper class part of the currently most up and coming village on Long Island that has the hottest realestate market. It was lifted onto a block foundation with a full basement in the 1950's and had a full gut reno/update in 1995. Surprisingly it's in really great shape inside and only needs minor reconfiguration and face-lift reno.

As for the exterior, I want to do some updating. Obviously a power wash, stucco color change. Does anyone here like modern Tudors?
View attachment 1096266


Or would you go for a more classical Tudor home?

View attachment 1096268

Give me your ideas sherbros! Thank you.
Click to expand...
MOCK Tudor, I only say this because I lived in Shropshire which is actual Tudor haha. Not saying I wouldn't buy one here because they're lovely.
 
I love the Tudor style. I dig the older style and have some creeping vine type of plants. Looks inviting and mysterious. imo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

toasty
Opinion RIGHT, my team lost so here is what I need Don and Elon & Vivek and some governors to do for me
Replies
16
Views
721
Fedor>Cain
Fedor>Cain

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,369
Messages
57,335,727
Members
175,650
Latest member
Rodrigo Augusto

Share this page

Back
Top