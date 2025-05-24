Buying a giant old Tudor style home and need some ideas from my sherdog brothers

1000009044.jpg
I'm in contract to buy this home. It's a reverse mortgage shortsale so it will take a few months to close. I got a very good buy on it because I knew the listing agent.

It was built in 1897 in the upper class part of the currently most up and coming village on Long Island that has the hottest realestate market. It was lifted onto a block foundation with a full basement in the 1950's and had a full gut reno/update in 1995. Surprisingly it's in really great shape inside and only needs minor reconfiguration and face-lift reno.

As for the exterior, I want to do some updating. Obviously a power wash, stucco color change. Does anyone here like modern Tudors?
1000009052.jpg


Or would you go for a more classical Tudor home?

1000009054.jpg

Give me your ideas sherbros! Thank you.
 
Are you poor? You can't afford a new house? Your house was built before Hitler was even born
 
You should do whatever the resident ghost wants
 
Who cares what anyone else thinks do what you want not someone else but I'd go with the modern Tudor
 
