I don’t recall seeing this here, Pete Buttigieg is the front runner but has 0% black support in the polls.
“But the poll identified a potential problem for Buttigeig when Primary time comes around: he had 0% support from Black voters.”
Harris is second even through recently she said she is. It interested “ because the system is broken”
Who is the face of the party and has the best chance in 2028 ?
To me Josh Shapiro has the best chance at this moment .
https://www.yahoo.com/news/2028-dem-frontrunner-beating-kamala-210005196.html
A poll from Emerson College released Friday found that former South Bend Mayor and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is the number one choice for Democratic primary voters in a hypothetical race.
Among respondents who identify as Democratic primary voters, 16% said that they would support Buttigieg, while 13% said they would choose Harris as the nominee.
The third most popular pick for Democrats is Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, at 12%, followed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, and Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, at 7% each, according to the poll. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, who ran and lost in both the 2016 and 2020 Democratic primaries for president ranked fifth, with 5% of voters saying they would support the 83-year-old senator.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/2028-dem-frontrunner-beating-kamala-210005196.html
But the poll identified a potential problem for Buttigeig when Primary time comes around: he had 0% support from Black voters.
This isn’t the first time Buttigieg has led a 2028 poll of Democratic candidates. A poll released by Atlas Intel on May 30 found Buttigieg as the top candidate among Democratic primary voters
The candidate who polled best among Black voters is Kamala Harris, with 30.1% of respondents indicating their support for her, according to the poll
Harris also performed well among voters with a high school education or less, with 23.9% of voters in that category backing her — more than any other Democratic candidate.
Buttigieg, meanwhile, performed best among white voters (22.1%) and college graduates (20.1%). He also led among voters who have a vocational/technical school education (12.7%), among those with an associate degree (18.5%), and among those with a postgraduate education or higher (12.7%)
Among voters aged 18-29, Ocasio-Cortez was the most popular choice, with 22.7% of voters backing the New York congresswoman. Harris was the most popular among those aged 30-39, with 18.7% saying they would back her in a presidential campaign.
The Emerson College poll was conducted from June 24 to 25, 2025. There were 404 people who answered the questions about Democratic candidates.
