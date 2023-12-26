Butthole Surfers

Strangely, but I don't know why, I haven't listened to BS much. I know there's been a lot of hype around the band and any band hailing from TX has always that quid about them.
 
triptych said:
Strangely, but I don't know why, I haven't listened to BS much. I know there's been a lot of hype around the band and any band hailing from TX has always that quid about them.
Click to expand...
I thinks there's some stuff you'd like. At their best, they were a psychedelic whirlwind. Check out Hairway to Steven

 
KowboyMMA said:
Click to expand...

Love that song. I remember reading years ago, the band wanted to have a top 10 single so the could hear Casey Kasem say the band's name on the radio

If "Pepper" reached Number One, was I really going to hear Casey Kasem say the words "Butthole Surfer"?

Against all odds, Yes, "Pepper" did become this huge hit. But Casey wussed out.

When the time came, he announced that "Number One on the Alternative charts is 'Pepper' by The B-H Surfers."
 
Jackonfire said:
I thinks there's some stuff you'd like. At their best, they were a psychedelic whirlwind. Check out Hairway to Steven

Click to expand...
Indeed, what little I heard of them was their psychier stuff...and I dug it ! But there's something about them that makes me hesitate .....probably it's the band name, hehehehe....no joke, I often choose to listen to a band on the basis of their band name :):):)
 
Bands like Jesus Lizard , Tad, etc have been mentioned above.....and I recently listened to Head by Jesus Lizard......but they all just slipped away from me - dunno, probably it's something in their semi-crossover arrangements that never convinced me.....in the 90s I was on the grungier side with bands like Mother Love Bone, Nirvana (!), Dinosaur,Jr, Alice n Chains, etc.
 
James Eagle said:
I was lucky that the kids I grew up with had older brothers. I was 1980
Click to expand...
Youngest of basically all my family. Siblings and cousins. I noticed the younger kids of their respective families always had the best, and most broad taste in music. Seems we get lucky to have the older folks find all the cool stuff and pass it to us early on in life. It really is one of the best things about being the younger ones in our families.

To answer TS; I like them. Not one of the best bands to me, but always dug them back in the 90's.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MicroBrew
Social SoCal surfer is angry at random people filming surfers and uploading vids to YT before the surfers can upload their vids.
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
Adamant
Adamant

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,055
Messages
55,050,887
Members
174,574
Latest member
ChessJitsu

Share this page

Back
Top