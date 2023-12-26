Butthole Surfers

James Eagle
I was lucky that the kids I grew up with had older brothers. I was 1980Surfers, Jesus Lizard, and Tad were my bands during the grunge era. Good shit.
Same here. Was born in 83 and all my cousins were 4-10 years older than me.
I thinks there's some stuff you'd like. At their best, they were a psychedelic whirlwind. Check out Hairway to Steven
Indeed, what little I heard of them was their psychier stuff...and I dug it ! But there's something about them that makes me hesitate .....probably it's the band name, hehehehe....no joke, I often choose to listen to a band on the basis of their band name
Their most interesting stuff is from the 80s. Their first album is amazing. They are not grunge at all.
Youngest of basically all my family. Siblings and cousins. I noticed the younger kids of their respective families always had the best, and most broad taste in music. Seems we get lucky to have the older folks find all the cool stuff and pass it to us early on in life. It really is one of the best things about being the younger ones in our families.