Butterbeans inspirational story from barely walking to getting his life back

TGArthur

TGArthur

You can't lose if you win the fight.
@Steel
Joined
Nov 20, 2005
Messages
27,012
Reaction score
10,108
I know he was not a UFC fighter, but I think this story absolutely belongs here. For those who grew up watching him and knowing he's one of the toughest guys in the fight scene, he had gotten to a point where he could barely walk even with crutches.

Diamond Dallas Page decided to take him on to get his life back. It's a little long (18 minutes) but well worth the watch for those that admired him as a fighter.

 
Nice
giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ogata
Interesting UFC Jet Li Story from back in the day...
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
4K
Myrddin Wild
Myrddin Wild

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,812
Messages
55,238,701
Members
174,698
Latest member
goldbrige

Share this page

Back
Top