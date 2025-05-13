Opinion But why? Robert F. Kennedy Jr taking a swim with grand kids

lsa

lsa

I dont get it.
What will you prove by doing this?



"Stay safe while enjoying Rock Creek Park! Swimming and wading are not allowed due to high bacteria levels.
Stay out of the water to protect streambanks, plants and animals and keep you and your family (including pets!) safe from illness.
Rock Creek has high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens that make swimming, wading, and other contact with the water a hazard to human (and pet) health. Please protect yourself and your pooches by staying on trails and out of the creek. All District waterways are subject to a swim ban - this means wading, too!

www.nps.gov

Stay Dry Stay Safe - Rock Creek Park (U.S. National Park Service)

www.nps.gov www.nps.gov


 
That's nasty. Its a park in the middle of DC. So much gross crap feeding that stream. At least it's not been consistently hot and maybe not as high a risk this time of year.
 
AWilder said:
That's nasty. Its a park in the middle of DC. So much gross crap feeding that stream. At least it's not been consistently hot and maybe not as high a risk this time of year.
I mean there is a ban on swimming there.
As part of the government he should lead by example.
Also I feel for the kids getting exposed.
 
lsa said:
I mean there is a ban on swimming there.
As part of the government he should lead by example.
Also I feel for the kids getting exposed.
You don't need a ban to tell you that's nasty water, just some common sense. RFK is a lunatic, he believes in terrain theory and rejects germ theory.
 
shunyata said:
If anyone wondered how this guy got a brain parasite, he ignores all health and safety guidelines.
I just find the whole thing weird.
Is he making a statement?
Does he not know?
Why would you do this and also bring the grand kids.
 
Surveying the vast expansive sanctuary that is nature for some recently dead things i bet.
 
