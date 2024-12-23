Food & Drink Burt is dead at 90 :-(

Burt the saltwater crocodile, 90, has died. He was the crocodile star in the 1986 film “Crocodile Dundee” and “starred” opposite Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski, several media outlets report.

He died at the Crocosaurus Cove aquarium in Darwin, Australia, and will be honored with his own memorial plaque."


RIP lil bud. The good ones always die young.


Here is a pic of a croc cat

iu
 
He was was a rival to thz human species and a menace to society. If he didnt want death why did he join the war?
 
Linda Kozlowski was an absolute smokeshow.

Seems like the croc had a good run.
 
