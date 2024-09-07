Burns vs Brady PBP

Last edited:
Fletcher looking good. Threw a livebet on him at -250
 
Guld said:
Fletcher looking good. Threw a livebet on him at -250
Click to expand...
GJ Fletcher! That went as well as I could hope.
I got a prefight bet on Petroski for the next one. I was favoring him to begin with, and that weigh in by Budka kinda increased my confidence.
 
For as skilled as Petroski supposedly is he is pretty damn lousy fighter.

Edit. Whst I mean he has dead fro. Weightcut fighter and isnt doing too much
 
Petroski ML cashes, the $1 Sub sprinkle fails lol.
 
Going for Amorim. Not big though, odds suck.
 
Well, that was some interesting protest.
 
Amorim too physical as expected. Might have been more interesting if it made to rd2.
 
I got nothing on the next one. Is Santos the play?
 
Big round for Santos. Respect to Yi for hanging in there.
 
Santos is elite but unfortunately has had some bad luck with matchamking or they just dont like him
 
