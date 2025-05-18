Burns is washed

He's lost that fighting spirit a few fights ago but he got totally destroyed by a great young prospect in morales.


He should retire , I see nothing but bad Ls down the line if he continues
 
Burns is clearly in the last twilight of his career.

But let's not act like that hook around the guard wasn't a gorgeous shot. Morales is a big hitter and that would've rocked a lot of ww dudes imo
 
He lost 4 in a row. He can probably still compete but outside of the top ten. He is done headlining.
 
His technique is still there but both strength and resistance is gone.

He did look disappointed so its not mental
 
Burns is pretty much in the same place as Woodley was when Burns KO'd him in Round 1. All these guys like Burns/Colby/Belal/Usman/Edwards who feasted on older fighters like RDA/Woodley/Lawler/Maia/Masvidal/Diaz are now the older fighters who are stepping stones for younger ones. And the cycle goes on.
 
when you're a fighter like Durinho, a very talented one who makes it to the top where you almost taste ultimate glory and its gold, and fail, numerous times at that, you lose a substantial part of you that never comes back in a sport with a very short career.

his time is merely done and he has had a solid run.
 
No shit sherlock. He is since 2023. His prime ended exactly after Magny fight.
Then he had fight with popular B level Masvidal who gave him some hard time while in his prime he would just steamroll him.
Then it was all way down.
 
He may have lost but his war against Khamzat was one of the best fights ever, just pure frantic violence from start to finish. He left a lot of himself in the cage that night and has never been on that level since, but that fight really deserves to be in the hall of fame
 
His best wins were against Woodley, Wonderboy, Masvidal, who were 38, and Maia, who was 42
He is dying by the sword, he was living by
He should fight Colby
 
