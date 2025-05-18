Burns is washed

Burns is pretty much in the same place as Woodley was when Burns KO'd him in Round 1. All these guys like Burns/Colby/Belal/Usman/Edwards who feasted on older fighters like RDA/Woodley/Lawler/Maia/Masvidal/Diaz are now the older fighters who are stepping stones for younger ones. And the cycle goes on.
when you're a fighter like Durinho, a very talented one who makes it to the top where you almost taste ultimate glory and its gold, and fail, numerous times at that, you lose a substantial part of you that never comes back in a sport with a very short career.
his time is merely done and he has had a solid run.
No shit sherlock. He is since 2023. His prime ended exactly after Magny fight.
Then he had fight with popular B level Masvidal who gave him some hard time while in his prime he would just steamroll him.
Then it was all way down.
He may have lost but his war against Khamzat was one of the best fights ever, just pure frantic violence from start to finish. He left a lot of himself in the cage that night and has never been on that level since, but that fight really deserves to be in the hall of fame