It is a very bad night at the hotel I’m now located for job training purpose , in Montreal. My job rented a room for me at a holiday inn. Normally I never have problems with I go there. But this time it went badly , when I started the shower I assured that everything was lukewarm. Which wasn’t the face , now I have a red face with some heat bubbles / burns bluster coming out of my face. Would you take action against the hotel ? I’m doing this , right this morning.