  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Relationships Burned my face at the hotel room shower.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
6,748
Reaction score
9,811
It is a very bad night at the hotel I’m now located for job training purpose , in Montreal. My job rented a room for me at a holiday inn. Normally I never have problems with I go there. But this time it went badly , when I started the shower I assured that everything was lukewarm. Which wasn’t the face , now I have a red face with some heat bubbles / burns bluster coming out of my face. Would you take action against the hotel ? I’m doing this , right this morning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,403
Messages
56,829,235
Members
175,424
Latest member
cuskoo

Share this page

Back
Top