Burn It Down: The UFC Needs a Full Rebuild

Honestly, I hope the UFC goes bankrupt. With the ESPN deal ending this year and talks with Netflix underway, I really hope they fail to close a deal with any platform. The unchecked greed of the pink goof has led to a string of garbage events lately. Maybe a total collapse is what it takes for a real reset ... a chance to reevaluate everything and rebuild from scratch into something better for the fans
 
I agree. Strip all champions, kick Daner, the useless matchmakers, and the TKO suits to the curb, and drastically reorganize every division.
 
