Burn It Down: The UFC Needs a Full Rebuild

Ivancho
Ivancho
Apr 15, 2017
- 4,226
- 3,382
Honestly, I hope the UFC goes bankrupt. With the ESPN deal ending this year and talks with Netflix underway, I really hope they fail to close a deal with any platform. The unchecked greed of the pink goof has led to a string of garbage events lately. Maybe a total collapse is what it takes for a real reset ... a chance to reevaluate everything and rebuild from scratch into something better for the fans