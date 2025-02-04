Founder Era physiognomy has officially taken charge at the Department of the Interior to boisterous applause. He is one of the few DJT cabinet picks to sail through his Senate confirmation hearings with relative ease.Established in 1849, Interior is the third longest surviving executive cabinet department in American history after only the Department of State and Treasury. It never existed as anything else, was never folded or renamed nor rebranded. Despite operating on one of the smallest and least wasteful budgets of the federal government, it manages and oversees over 500 million acres of public lands (including all national park units). It's going to be interesting to see how Doug manages to juggle conservationism with POTUS directives on utilizing natural resources, and might be worth keeping a running tab on.