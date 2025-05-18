Bumlal became champ in the worst era of WW

Bumlal huh why don't you get in there and show everyone how it's really done funny man
 
It really is a weak era of Welterweight but it is getting better. We need new up and coming guys to dispose of the Usmans, Covingtons, Edwards, Burns, Belals, of the division and establish a better division
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
He already beat Brady. he would beat Shavkat and Prates easy. The others would be tough matchups for him
<{natewhut}>
Hold on, not so fast my friend. Nice try but Shavkat would maul him. And if he couldn´t get past JDM he probably will get knocked out by Prates. JDM may be the more technical boxer but Prates has unhuman power for WW. And I think even Brady would beat him now.
Aside from Morales I would favor every fighter in that post above over Belal. And Morales isn´t tested although Burns was a good fight but he is 38 years of age.
 
sickness666 said:
<{natewhut}>
Nah, shavkat's wall & stall shows me his wrestling is not at that level. Prates would beat JDM easy, but if Garry can outwrestle him, then surely Belal would as well.

LOL at thinking Belal would have a chance against Morales. That's literally the worse matchup for him. A long rangy striker w olympic level wrestling and Judo
 
Took him almost a year to defend belt and loses almost immediately. Almost as often as HW belt is defended.
 
sickness666 said:
<{natewhut}>
If a soon to be 39 Burns is getting too old how much time does the soon to be 37 Muhammed have?
 
Tries to discredit Belal by posting a picture of Brady.
 
