Bulking and cutting like a noob..

Let me explain —- when I first started I would do a month bulk.. month cut.. sometimes even less.. sometimes just a week long cut to burn off a couple pounds

Now there’s plenty of reasons you would switch to longer cycles.. among serious lifters, 3 months is the minumum

But do you have to run longer cycles?

No. You just accept suboptimal results and enjoy the benefits of a flexible timeline (improved self image, being able to enjoy summer months etc )

Now in my case.. I’m sitting on a bunch of tirzapetide and I can just start hitting 10 MG for a few weeks and it’d be pretty seamless.

I’ve been cutting since early march. Lost 25 pounds already but the stomach fat won’t budge.

Currently —- I’m finishing a brutal stretch — 10 days of 1500 calorie deficit, 3 days break (last week), 10 days of 1500 calorie deficit

I have 7 more days and I’m going to start a clean bulk. Will go until I look like shit. Will then cut for some amount of time that hasn’t been de
 
