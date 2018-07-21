BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Reboot (Ryan Kiera Armstrong Cast as the Lead, post #210)

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Reboot in the Works with Showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen

FcpG1i3.jpg


Buffy the Vampire Slayer is getting the reboot treatment.

20th Century Fox Television, who produced the original Joss Whedon drama, have put a new take on the beloved Sarah Michelle Gellar drama in development. Writer Monica Breen, who worked with Whedon on ABC's Agents of SHIELD, has been hired to pen the adaptation and serve as showrunner on the reboot.

Whedon will be an exec producer on the series and has been working with Breen on the script, which features a black actress stepping into the role of Buffy made famous by Gellar.

Gail Berman, Joe Earley, Fran Kazui and Kaz Kazui (who produced Whedon's original Buffy film that inspired the TV series) will also serve as exec producers on the potential series. A network is not yet attached for the new Buffy, talks for which began last fall. Producers Fox 21 TV Studios will pitch the Buffy re-do to streaming and cable outlets later this summer in a package bound to ignite a bidding war. It's unclear if Whedon will have any additional role on the new Buffy due to his other commitments, which include HBO's recent straight-to-series order The Nevers.

Talks for a new Buffy began last fall. A decision to move forward was determined after Breen was identified as the right writer for the reboot. A script or director has not yet been determined. Casting for the central role of Buffy has also not yet been determined. The new version, sources say, will be contemporary and build on the mythology of the original. Like today's world, the new Buffy will be richly diverse, with some aspects of the series, like the flagship, seen as metaphors for issues facing society today.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons on The WB Network (which evolved to become The CW) and UPN. The series continued in comic book form after completing its run in 2003. Buffy was based on the feature film of the same name that starred Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry that was originally penned by Whedon.

The cult favorite series became a breakout and helped turn Whedon into a household name, while also launching the careers of the series' stars (including David Boreanaz and Alyson Hannigan) and writers (including Jane Espenson and Marti Noxon). Buffy ranks as one of the greatest TV series of all time.

Breen recently created and showran NBC's Midnight, Texas. She left the series after season one. Her credits include Revolution, Fringe, Brothres & Sisters, Alias, Lost and Charmed.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/l...boot-inclusive-take-joss-whedon-works-1128888
 
The first black Buffy the vampire slayer actress.

Finally ...
 
Trying to push the race agenda again.

Shit is ridiculous these days. They remake Ghostbusters with a cast of women. They remake the Oceans movie with a cast of women. They look at a movie and say to themselves, you know what would make this movie better? More black people, more women and maybe add a disabled asian tranny.

They are trying way too hard be politically correct.
 
Sansnom said:
Trying to push the race agenda again.

Shit is ridiculous these days. They remake Ghostbusters with a cast of women. They remake the Oceans movie with a cast of women. They look at a movie and say to themselves, you know what would make this movie better? More black people, more women and maybe add a disabled asian tranny.
Is it an agenda, or are they tapping new markets?

When you recycle an old property, you usually want something new, and this is easy. And maybe a bit lazy.
 
They already did Blade the Series with the sexy, and classy Jill Wagner only to cancel it



this is what they should reboot
 
Loiosh said:
Is it an agenda, or are they tapping new markets?

When you recycle an old property, you usually want something new, and this is easy. And maybe a bit lazy.
I don't know. Could be. Maybe both. Either way, it's getting annoying.
 
Sansnom said:
Trying to push the race agenda again.

Shit is ridiculous these days. They remake Ghostbusters with a cast of women. They remake the Oceans movie with a cast of women. They look at a movie and say to themselves, you know what would make this movie better? More black people, more women and maybe add a disabled asian tranny.

They are trying way too hard be politically correct.
Holy shit, i forgot about the female ocean 11. Fuck, so did everyone
 
Sansnom said:
Trying to push the race agenda again.

Shit is ridiculous these days. They remake Ghostbusters with a cast of women. They remake the Oceans movie with a cast of women. They look at a movie and say to themselves, you know what would make this movie better? More black people, more women and maybe add a disabled asian tranny.

They are trying way too hard be politically correct.
Not sure what you mean by that.

Are you aware of the term White Washing which has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades where they take ethnic characters in fiction or non fiction stories and replace them with white characters to appeal to a mostly white male audience?

Are you familiar with the term a White Saviour where they insert a random White character in an ethnic story line (Cruise, Samurai, Damon, The Wall, etc) to appeal to mostly white male audience?

The political correctness is and has always been directed mostly at white males who comprise the bulk of the viewing audience and that is ok because they do. But that audience is changing and so to is the pandering. It is now shifting to include more ethnics and females.

Shouldn't it be that way or should it only male white be the recipient of political correctness and pandering?

Not trying to isolate you specifically with this question but more so the almost expected outcry anytime that pandering is not to white males.
 
Sansnom said:
I don't know. Could be. Maybe both. Either way, it's getting annoying.
Buffy is one of my favorite shows. I would have loved to see them reboot with proper effects, but this won't be Buffy. I think I would have preferred they do this under another name.

Honestly, Buffy is one of the whitest characters who ever lived, the show even joked about it.
 
MikeMcMann said:
Not sure what you mean by that.

Are you aware of the term White Washing which has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades where they take ethnic characters in fiction or non fiction stories and replace them with white characters to appeal to a mostly white male audience?

Are you familiar with the term a White Saviour where they insert a random White character in an ethnic story line (Cruise, Samurai, Damon, The Wall, etc) to appeal to mostly white male audience?

The political correctness is and has always been directed mostly at white males who comprise the bulk of the viewing audience and that is ok because they do. But that audience is changing and so to is the pandering. It is not shifting to include more ethnics and females.

Shouldn't it be that way or should it only male white be the recipient of political correctness and pandering?

Not trying to isolate you specifically with this question but more so the almost expected cry out anytime that pandering is not to white males.
I agree with everything you're saying, but I think Last Samurai gets a bum rap. For one, it's based on a real white dude, and for another he isn't really a savior, he's a witness. Ken Watanabe (the titular last Samurai) runs the show.

I liked the film a lot, even though historically it's bollocks. They used guns until they ran out of ammo and then turned to swords.
 
TrueBias said:
Holy shit, i forgot about the female ocean 11. Fuck, so did everyone
I was pretty hyped when I realized they were remaking the Ocean's 11 movie. But then I clicked on the details and saw they replaced it with an entire female cast. Like WTF
 
