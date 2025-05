BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Reboot (Ryan Kiera Armstrong Cast as the Lead, post #210)

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Reboot in the Works with Showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen

is getting the reboot treatment.20th Century Fox Television, who produced the original Joss Whedon drama, have put a new take on the beloved Sarah Michelle Gellar drama in development. Writer Monica Breen, who worked with Whedon on ABC's, has been hired to pen the adaptation and serve as showrunner on the reboot.Whedon will be an exec producer on the series and has been working with Breen on the script, which features a black actress stepping into the role of Buffy made famous by Gellar.Gail Berman, Joe Earley, Fran Kazui and Kaz Kazui (who produced Whedon's originalfilm that inspired the TV series) will also serve as exec producers on the potential series. A network is not yet attached for the newtalks for which began last fall. Producers Fox 21 TV Studios will pitch there-do to streaming and cable outlets later this summer in a package bound to ignite a bidding war. It's unclear if Whedon will have any additional role on the newdue to his other commitments, which include HBO's recent straight-to-series orderTalks for a newbegan last fall. A decision to move forward was determined after Breen was identified as the right writer for the reboot. A script or director has not yet been determined. Casting for the central role of Buffy has also not yet been determined. The new version, sources say, will be contemporary and build on the mythology of the original. Like today's world, the newwill be richly diverse, with some aspects of the series, like the flagship, seen as metaphors for issues facing society today.ran for seven seasons on The WB Network (which evolved to become The CW) and UPN. The series continued in comic book form after completing its run in 2003.was based on the feature film of the same name that starred Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry that was originally penned by Whedon.The cult favorite series became a breakout and helped turn Whedon into a household name, while also launching the careers of the series' stars (including David Boreanaz and Alyson Hannigan) and writers (including Jane Espenson and Marti Noxon).ranks as one of the greatest TV series of all time.Breen recently created and showran NBC'sShe left the series after season one. Her credits includeand