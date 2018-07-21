BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Reboot (Ryan Kiera Armstrong Cast as the Lead, post #210)

Not sure what you mean by that.



Are you aware of the term White Washing which has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades where they take ethnic characters in fiction or non fiction stories and replace them with white characters to appeal to a mostly white male audience?



Are you familiar with the term a White Saviour where they insert a random White character in an ethnic story line (Cruise, Samurai, Damon, The Wall, etc) to appeal to mostly white male audience?



The political correctness is and has always been directed mostly at white males who comprise the bulk of the viewing audience and that is ok because they do. But that audience is changing and so to is the pandering. It is not shifting to include more ethnics and females.



Shouldn't it be that way or should it only male white be the recipient of political correctness and pandering?



Not trying to isolate you specifically with this question but more so the almost expected cry out anytime that pandering is not to white males.