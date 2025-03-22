  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Buffer is awful

Thank god he's only an announcer so nobody gives a fuck.
 
Buffer is too much of a narcissist to not make himself the show. I wish Martinez would just take over.
 
He said yes twice, then apparently he wasn't allowed to anymore.

The AI overview says it was because of WCW. But it also says that he's Bruce's father, so I'd take that with a grain of salt.

I never knew Michael had an exclusive contract with WCW...! And aren't he and Bruce actually half-brothers?
 
I've not noticed it before, but the way he announces is dreadful these days, i can barely understand what he is saying half the time
You should watch him muted and pretend he's trying to pitch some random product. It's hilarious.
 
