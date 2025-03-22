Buffer is awful

He said yes twice, then apparently he wasn't allowed to anymore.We only got Bruce because Michael said no.
The AI overview says it was because of WCW. But it also says that he's Bruce's father, so I'd take that with a grain of salt.
I believe so. Unless AI knows some family secrets.I never knew Michael had an exclusive contract with WCW...! And aren't he and Bruce actually half-brothers?
That is a cheap AI with wrong answers. They are half-brothers that are 13 years apart.I believe so. Unless AI knows some family secrets.
You should watch him muted and pretend he's trying to pitch some random product. It's hilarious.I've not noticed it before, but the way he announces is dreadful these days, i can barely understand what he is saying half the time
I am awareThat is a cheap AI with wrong answers. They are half-brothers that are 13 years apart.