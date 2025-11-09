Bueno Silva a good indicator of how terrible WMMA is.

This is a girl that was fighting for the title pretty recently right? Was she also an interim title holder? (too lazy to check and don’t care). Anyway cut to her getting destroyed and pieced up by someone outside the top 10 tonight. She should retire imo she has been beaten up bad several times in the octagon now. WMMA is so boring and bad they should get rid of Bantamweight and just have the flyweight and strawweight divisions; nobody cares, word to your mother.
 
Every time you see some stupid poll about wmmma, ask why there is no option like "cut the whole damn shit-show; it's a huge win for the fans" and then ask yourself how overwhelmingly that choice would win, no matter the actual poll.
 
If you don’t like to watch a bunch of super low level women fights, you’re not a real fan bro. Real fans love watching 15-25min sparring sessions between soccer moms
Thats exactly how they sound when they try and deflect from the abysmal lack of entertainment and talent lol

"Um, well as a real MMA Fan, I enjoy ALL mma!
I guess you must definitely hate all women if you don't love watching 15 min long 29-28 split dec.s between D level broads like I do, but then again I'm not an edgy online incel either!

Remember when JJ Zhang was FOTY?!?
Men have boring fights too!"

s-26ajzx0f-032.gif
 
There's barely 10 worth remembering now. Dern vs Jandiroba was another painful reminder of how few talented ladies there are in mna worldwide.

Send them to Tubi or roller derby.
Let the Amandas, Vals, Rondas and Cyborgs of the world to break through organically, and have them main event apex events or something.

Seriously, there was a time where the novelty grabbed people's attention, that at least justified its inclusion at the time.
Kayla has virtually no one to fight so they announced they're resorting to dragging Amanda out of retirement in an attempt to make one worthwhile title fight, after that it's just Peña and Pennington level fighters left.
 
First, she got a title shot at BW, which is in no way indicative of all WMMA. UFC BW is probably the worst division in all of MMA lol. PFL do a better WMMA division than that. Most of the top 15 in UFC BW are garbage. Pannie was 6th at some point, which says everything.

And secondly, Cavalcanti is good. Not even ranked, but still probably top 3 in terms of skill. She just never really gets after it and cruises to the easiest decisions against girls who aren't anywhere near her level. That's why she's not ranked and buried on prelims. She'll probably be champ at some point though.
 
Best naturals in the game, though
Unfortunately, top 10 fighters having nothing to offer viewers besides a 40 year old with a decent rack is beyond useless. WMMA can barely deliver exciting fights or compelling match ups, nevermind trying to bring sexy back lol

Puddle deep divisions that exclusively produce 29-28s where no one ever gets dropped or hurt can't be saved by 1 or 2 pretty and/or violent girls per 5-8 year period.
 
WMMA Just feels like time filler to me.

There's a group of sherdoggers here who give off the "i like the smell of my own crap" vibe, who will defend WMMA like it's a great product. I think it's a poor product as it's not very entertaining and certainly not as skilled as even today's DWCS cohort entering the scene.
 
The third round was so uncomfortable to watch. Her face was so swollen and bloody, and we had to spend 5 more minutes watching it get punched.

This may have been the only time I wish Kim Winslow was refereeing a fight, if you catch my drift.
 
WMMA Just feels like time filler to me.

There's a group of sherdoggers here who give off the "i like the smell of my own crap" vibe, who will defend WMMA like it's a great product. I think it's a poor product as it's not very entertaining and certainly not as skilled as even today's DWCS cohort entering the scene.
There was a 2-3 year period where it had a "Crazy chick's from ECW" novelty that was at least appealing to the more passive observers at any given fight night party.

There was a new wrinkle with a lower level of accessibility for those who didn't enjoy or didn't notice how refined MMA had already become by 2013 or so, and the chick fights offered up more mismatches that resulted in more one sided beat downs that provided a nice contrast and brought in some legit attention from newer fans.

Gfs, wives, sisters and homegirls etc. could appreciate the lower level more easily than what they saw when they watched elite fighters win and lose within much more narrow margins.

All of a sudden ppvs were no longer exclusively sausage fests more often than not.

Then the reality eventually set in, and their actual entertainment value plateaued once their skillsets became too refined to stand out from one another.

After the initial class of female fan faves came and went, it was replaced by a pedestrian class of jazzercise enthusiasts that make up the majority of WMMA fights we see now.

It's now an afterthought that they can't just bail on too overtly even though they'd probably like to
 
There was a 2-3 year period where it had a "Crazy chick's from ECW" novelty that was at least appealing to the more passive observers at any given fight night party.

There was a new wrinkle with a lower level of accessibility for those who didn't enjoy or didn't notice how refined MMA had already become by 2013 or so, and the chick fights offered up more mismatches that resulted in more one sided beat downs that provided a nice contrast and brought in some legit attention from newer fans.

Gfs, wives, sisters and homegirls etc. could appreciate the lower level more easily than what they saw when they watched elite fighters win and lose within much more narrow margins.

All of a sudden ppvs were no longer exclusively sausage fests more often than not.

Then the reality eventually set in, and their actual entertainment value plateaued once their skillsets became too refined to stand out from one another.

After the initial class of female fan faves came and went, it was replaced by a pedestrian class of jazzercise enthusiasts that make up the majority of WMMA fights we see now.

It's now an afterthought that they can't just bail on too overtly even though they'd probably like to
I'm not sure about that last part though. I'm sure it's good business for the UFC. The more fights and belts they can put on the more shit they can sell, even if it is just shit. Plus since it's sandwiched in-between other fights it becomes more of a minor inconvenience not enough to deter most people from actually tuning in.
 
I'm not sure about that last part though. I'm sure it's good business for the UFC. The more fights and belts they can put on the more shit they can sell, even if it is just shit. Plus since it's sandwiched in-between other fights it becomes more of a minor inconvenience not enough to deter most people from actually tuning in.
For sure, there's definitely some upside with more belts across more divisions.

I feel like they need a few new faces to burst onto the scene to get some much needed attention.

Dern is the 115 champ, provided Zhang doesn't drop back down should she lose against Val that is.
But it's a clear demarcation line in what was once the most talented women's division up until very recently
 
You’re more than welcome to only watch the men and skip the women…

You know…

If you’re into that kind of thing….

3878b576-64aa-4f3d-be35-2ecbafc69ec5_text.gif
 
