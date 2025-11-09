Bueno Silva a good indicator of how terrible WMMA is.

There was a 2-3 year period where it had a "Crazy chick's from ECW" novelty that was at least appealing to the more passive observers at any given fight night party.



There was a new wrinkle with a lower level of accessibility for those who didn't enjoy or didn't notice how refined MMA had already become by 2013 or so, and the chick fights offered up more mismatches that resulted in more one sided beat downs that provided a nice contrast and brought in some legit attention from newer fans.



Gfs, wives, sisters and homegirls etc. could appreciate the lower level more easily than what they saw when they watched elite fighters win and lose within much more narrow margins.



All of a sudden ppvs were no longer exclusively sausage fests more often than not.



Then the reality eventually set in, and their actual entertainment value plateaued once their skillsets became too refined to stand out from one another.



After the initial class of female fan faves came and went, it was replaced by a pedestrian class of jazzercise enthusiasts that make up the majority of WMMA fights we see now.



It's now an afterthought that they can't just bail on too overtly even though they'd probably like to