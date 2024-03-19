I get that Fundora is Thurman's replacement but he lost his last fight by KO. I don't like that he's getting a title shot so quickly. Especially coming off of such a bad loss.



As for the winner having to face Bud next, good luck to them. That's a huge step up for either Tszyu or Fundora. We haven't seen Bud fight at JMW yet but I'm assuming he'll be the same or close to it there.