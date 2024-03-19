Rumored Bud Crawford vs Fundora next

I get that Fundora is Thurman's replacement but he lost his last fight by KO. I don't like that he's getting a title shot so quickly. Especially coming off of such a bad loss.

As for the winner having to face Bud next, good luck to them. That's a huge step up for either Tszyu or Fundora. We haven't seen Bud fight at JMW yet but I'm assuming he'll be the same or close to it there.
 
You're not wrong, but what are they supposed to do 12 days out?
 
I honestly thought the whole thing would be scrapped. Usually though there's more than one guy available and willing to step in as a replacement. I would've hoped they could find someone that's also highly ranked and not coming off of a loss.
 
There's been so little boxing on this year, I'll take it.
 
What I find even more bizarre is that Tszyu just beat the guy (Mendoza) that knocked Fundora out.
 
I really don't like Thurman at all. I was only watching because I felt he was taking a big L here. Fundora did lose badly last time but he honestly was winning the fight until he was knocked out. I never thought he was good just awkward and I think this fight has the potential to be harder than Thurman fight was. But I think very little off Keith thurman.
 
I moderately liked him several years ago when he was active and doing well but he's not the boxer who beat Garcia and Porter anymore and hasn't been too good since he took all those punches from Josesito Lopez. Now he hasn't fought in over 2 years. I wasn't expecting much so I agree that Fundora is the better opponent for Tszyu but it's just not an ideal time for it.
 
Absolutely! I'd gladly give up names for good competitive fights and the ProBox cards are full of well matched fights.
 
I think Bud's power should transition well to 154 but maybe he won't be as devastating as he was at 147 but his technique is far superior

154 only has 2 champs right now, Tim Zoo and some scrub. Bud could probably collect them and be a 3 division Undisputed champ
 
good, this is a much more sensible fight for Crawford than Canelo.
i cant believe people were serious about that.
 
