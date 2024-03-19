I get that Fundora is Thurman's replacement but he lost his last fight by KO. I don't like that he's getting a title shot so quickly. Especially coming off of such a bad loss.
As for the winner having to face Bud next, good luck to them. That's a huge step up for either Tszyu or Fundora. We haven't seen Bud fight at JMW yet but I'm assuming he'll be the same or close to it there.
I honestly thought the whole thing would be scrapped. Usually though there's more than one guy available and willing to step in as a replacement. I would've hoped they could find someone that's also highly ranked and not coming off of a loss.You're not wrong, but what are they supposed to two 12 days out?
Don't get me wrong I'll still watch. Just won't be as excited about it. Who knows how Fundora will look after taking his first L and by KO at that. Some guys don't look the same after.There's been so little boxing on this year, I'll take it.
Do you watch the Probox cards?
I moderately liked him several years ago when he was active and doing well but he's not the boxer who beat Garcia and Porter anymore and hasn't been too good since he took all those punches from Josesito Lopez. Now he hasn't fought in over 2 years. I wasn't expecting much so I agree that Fundora is the better opponent for Tszyu but it's just not an ideal time for it.I really don't like Thurman at all. I was only watching because I felt he was taking a big L here. Fundora did lose badly last time but he honestly was winning the fight until he was knocked out. I never thought he was good just awkward and I think this fight has the potential to be harder than Thurman fight was. But I think very little off Keith thurman.
Every one. Quality matchmaking on their cards. Maybe not the biggest names but good fighters fighting other good fighters.Yes, and they've been worth it. You?
Overlooking Fundora ?