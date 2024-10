Shaolin Alan said: 185 pound Conor vs 145 pound Bud Crawford in MMA sounds like such a challenge Click to expand...

Not sure if srsBud walks around 180. When he made 145 he rehydrated 25lbs. For his last fight at 154 he walked in ring heavier than his opponent Madrimov over 170lbs and that was Bud's debut fight at 154. Calling Bud 145er in 2024 is retarded lol he will never make it again like Conor with 145. Conor is bigger but not by that much.