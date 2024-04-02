Ariel asks tough questions. He may be a weasel, but at least he will press the issue and not toss softballs to everyone like Iole or the other clowns Dana loves. He's got his faults, but there's a reason every big interview is done through him when it comes to MMA. It's fair to have a love/hate relationship with Helwani, but he's pretty damn good at his job and is easily the best MMA journalist around. He also stands up for MMA in other settings and genuinely cares about the sport.



You can see it in those Rampage interviews if you watch more than clips. Quinton will give him shit, but at the end, it's all love between the two. I would rather have a guy asking questions, doing interviews like him more than someone asking innocuous questions no one really cares about. In this interviews he directly addresses Buckley who basically refuses to answer him or engage him after the accusation. People just love to hate everyone here.