Media Buckley to Ariel: When fighters come on your show, you try to use us as weapons against the UFC with your platform, setting us up with questions

How many times have fighters said this to Ariel and his weasel ass is still in disbelief playing victim like usual.

there's different sides to ariel, depends on how much he's trying to cozy up to you.

he 100% instigates, causes bad relationships, plays the game. at the same time, the fighter could not go on. but he'll use that to his advantage, play victim, get the "final" word on his show, and have his little man baby co-hosts agree with him.
 
Every interviewer will have a loaded question or two.
 
Ariel asks tough questions. He may be a weasel, but at least he will press the issue and not toss softballs to everyone like Iole or the other clowns Dana loves. He's got his faults, but there's a reason every big interview is done through him when it comes to MMA. It's fair to have a love/hate relationship with Helwani, but he's pretty damn good at his job and is easily the best MMA journalist around. He also stands up for MMA in other settings and genuinely cares about the sport.

You can see it in those Rampage interviews if you watch more than clips. Quinton will give him shit, but at the end, it's all love between the two. I would rather have a guy asking questions, doing interviews like him more than someone asking innocuous questions no one really cares about. In this interviews he directly addresses Buckley who basically refuses to answer him or engage him after the accusation. People just love to hate everyone here.
 
Imagine if we still had Bloodstaine Lane and not Ariel. Even if he's playing a character, it would be insufferable.
 
I usually hate on Ariel the weasel but I always be grateful of him for putting those douchebags Pimblet and Strickland in their place, it was amazing.
 
Buckley clearly looking to argue, it feels like he gave Dana a big text before the interview about how he'd embarrass Ariel.
He sorta has a valid point about Ariel asking tough questions but truth be told if Ariel asked the same old questions every reporter did it would get stale as quick as whatever gimmick they chose to get attention.

Ariel's ego can be outrageously huge at times but being the reporter to stand up to Dana needs a comically big ego to match I guess.
 
Buckley can fight quite well, but thinking isn’t his strong suit.
 
He's doing all these big interviews on ESPN? He's still employed by ESPN? Ariel left in 2021 and went back to Vox. He worked for them for three years. He's still getting the big interviews. I'm not a fan of Helwani but I do appreciate his interviews compared to most of his contemporaries.
 
Everyone loves to hate on Ariel and sometimes with good reason, but Buckley made an accusation, wouldn't delve into it and shut down. He's just being a company man. Ariel should be asking tough questions. I don't see an issue with it.
 
Agreed on all points except that last part.

There's no point in Buckley trying to come up with examples. You know Ariel is the smarter guy and will find his way out of any example Buckley could've presented to him

What Buckley is saying is true. Everyone knows how Helwani is by now. But it doesn't take away the fact he's a great journalist.
 
