Imagine if we still had Bloodstaine Lane and not Ariel. Even if he's playing a character, it would be insufferable.Ariel asks tough questions. He may be a weasel, but at least he will press the issue and not toss softballs to everyone like Iole or the other clowns Dana loves. He's got his faults, but there's a reason every big interview is done through him when it comes to MMA. It's fair to have a love/hate relationship with Helwani, but he's pretty damn good at his job and is easily the best MMA journalist around.
You can see it in those Rampage interviews if you watch more than clips. Quinton will give him shit, but at the end, it's all love between the two. I would rather have a guy asking questions, doing interviews like him more than someone asking innocuous questions no one really cares about. People just love to hate everyone here.
Couldn't possibly be because he's on ESPN.He's got his faults, but there's a reason every big interview is done through him when it comes to MMA
Couldn't possibly be because he's on ESPN.
And not a "journalist" for BareKnuckleBJJ.org
Buckley clearly looking to argue, it feels like he gave Dana a big text before the interview about how he'd embarrass Ariel.
He sorta has a valid point about Ariel asking tough questions but truth be told if Ariel asked the same old questions every reporter did it would get stale as quick as whatever gimmick they chose to get attention.
Ariel's ego can be outrageously huge at times but being the reporter to stand up to Dana needs a comically big ego to match I guess.
