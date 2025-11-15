News Buckley Ready for Banging to the Mat

Due to weakness in hugging-to-ground and hugging-to-cage position Buckley now is working bigly to his wrestling

He will now facing Real American Freestyle Downey after Corey Beast 25/8 remove himself from the matchup




I do not know much to this style outside to the mitti pit but some maybe call him the Nathan Diaz of American Dangal




I believe he will dominate but hoping Buckley will fight the embrace. What does Shaardog believe? Does the Downey smoke the Buckley pack or is this the birth of Diwision-1 Buckley?
 
Diego Lopez:

Diego-Lopes.jpg


"Downey" Diego Lopez:
Screenshot-2022-08-05-at-22.01.18.png
 
Bucklam Buckgomedov is coming hard ji

👉🏾▶️
 
