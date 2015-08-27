Buchholz Goes OFF On Frankie Perez For Retiring After First UFC Win

Perez is a big boy. He's allowed to make his own decisions.

Who's to say he's wrong for doing so?
 
TAM douchiness, nothing new.

Perez probably beats him anyways. Haven't seen Justin fight in awhile though...don't remember if he's even LW. Stay irrelevant, bud.


Edit:

So Justin is a LW & on two fight losing streak...hah. SD's though.
 
Put him in a cage against Perez and we'll see who's the pussy.
 
Homeless Infant said:
TAM douchiness, nothing new.

Perez probably beats him anyways. Haven't seen Justin fight in awhile though...don't remember if he's even LW. Stay irrelevant, bud.
Click to expand...

I listened to their podcast once and thought Shuab was bad, but these guys are on another level.
 
Reading the entire thing it sounds like he's upset that Frankie KTFO a guy who might have wanted to retire on a win or something. Seems like he's not upset that Frankie retired but more upset that he retired via KTFO a veteran like Stout.

I think it's lame to call a guy a pussy for retiring early. Apparently he has a successful business on the side due to his father and has a better source of income. If the guy just loves the sport it's awesome he got to compete in the UFC and not be living paycheck to paycheck as a mid tier fighter. Can't really hate on the guy for that. Sure Stout beating Frankie and then retiring would have been a nice way to end his career, but no need to get so pissed off at the guy
 
It's not like he owes it to anyone to continue fighting, he probably did what he wanted and is moving on to do other things with his life. Smart really. So is everyone who doesn't fight professionally a pussy? Dude seems like a huge douchebag.
 
The guy has a right to do what he wants... JB needs to find something worth crying about.
 
mmaleatherneck said:
saying "fighting's not for you, go home"

to someone who just retired seems obvious and redundant.

probably not even very insulting, seeing as how Perez decided that very thing.
Click to expand...

Exactly what I thought. Buchholz is an A class douche.
 
You can't expect MMA fighters to be Rogue Scholars.

But you expect a certain level of basic commons sense. Buchholtz is expressing the common sense of a fly.


Bisping? Does anyone really expect anything less of Bisping after all these years? He's a proven epic super douche.
 
Who? Is that the guy that looks like a smaller War Machine?

Edit: Yup.

justin-buchholz.jpg

warmachine.jpg
 
Last edited:
He should have retired after going 1-5 in the UFC. Fighting is obviously not for him.
 
major kudos to Frankie. he accomplished a major goal, got out before it was too late, and is in a good position financially to make that decision.

fuck what Buchholz is saying, go home and enjoy that downtime with your family...
 
Telling someone that's retiring "fighting is not for you, go home". Is literally repeating what they just said back to them.

This has to be the dumbest statement anyone has ever made about another fighters retirement.

Props to Perez for figuring out what he needed to accomplish in the sport and bowing out when he was ready and on his own terms. Not many athletes can do that.
 
