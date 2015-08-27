Buchholz Goes OFF On Frankie Perez For Retiring After First UFC Win

Reading the entire thing it sounds like he's upset that Frankie KTFO a guy who might have wanted to retire on a win or something. Seems like he's not upset that Frankie retired but more upset that he retired via KTFO a veteran like Stout.



I think it's lame to call a guy a pussy for retiring early. Apparently he has a successful business on the side due to his father and has a better source of income. If the guy just loves the sport it's awesome he got to compete in the UFC and not be living paycheck to paycheck as a mid tier fighter. Can't really hate on the guy for that. Sure Stout beating Frankie and then retiring would have been a nice way to end his career, but no need to get so pissed off at the guy