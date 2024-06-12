Buakaw announced as K-1 Max wildcard.

Blazeblack
Amateur Muay Thai & K-1 rules champion
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2013
- Messages
- 2,908
- Reaction score
- 1,848
Per Beyond kickboxing- https://beyondkick.com/news/breakin...july-7-faces-tournament-favorite-ouyang-feng/
I'm rooting for it to happen it would be legendary. The odds are against him especially with age.I'd be shocked if he did.
I never heard anything about that.I think for the public Buakaw is still more attractive than Stoyan or Sorin. And the Enfusion name was also in the discussion, too average though.
Does this mean Buakaw is also fighting in China for his WLF title? Feng's belt?
I doubt it, Feng is a legitimate top ten fighter and the semifinals is going to be tough either way. That is definitely the harder side of the bracket.Buakaw still wins this ?
Last I saw Buakaw performed great and knocked out this brasilian guy. How good was that guy ?I doubt it, Feng is a legitimate top ten fighter and the semifinals is going to be tough either way. That is definitely the harder side of the bracket.
Imo Akopyan wins the title. He's on par with feng skill wise, has exceptional defense, and has tournament experience. Not to mention that he us on the much easier side of the bracket.
Kimura was good, a big puncher on roids. Feng is better and more durable imo. Plus it's a tournament.Last I saw Buakaw performed great and knocked out this brasilian guy. How good was that guy ?
I'm actually suprised that Buakaw is still going at 42. But he didn't get KOd to the head the last 20+ years since I've been watching him.