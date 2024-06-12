  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Buakaw announced as K-1 Max wildcard.

I think for the public Buakaw is still more attractive than Stoyan or Sorin. And the Enfusion name was also in the discussion, too average though.

Does this mean Buakaw is also fighting in China for his WLF title? Feng's belt?
 
Dunno, Buakaw now is old.
Still with Buakaw is easy to sell tickets and he is lucrative for media.
 
pipilica said:
I think for the public Buakaw is still more attractive than Stoyan or Sorin. And the Enfusion name was also in the discussion, too average though.

Does this mean Buakaw is also fighting in China for his WLF title? Feng's belt?
I never heard anything about that.
 
Trabaho said:
Buakaw still wins this ?
I doubt it, Feng is a legitimate top ten fighter and the semifinals is going to be tough either way. That is definitely the harder side of the bracket.

Imo Akopyan wins the title. He's on par with feng skill wise, has exceptional defense, and has tournament experience. Not to mention that he us on the much easier side of the bracket.
 
Blazeblack said:
I doubt it, Feng is a legitimate top ten fighter and the semifinals is going to be tough either way. That is definitely the harder side of the bracket.

Imo Akopyan wins the title. He's on par with feng skill wise, has exceptional defense, and has tournament experience. Not to mention that he us on the much easier side of the bracket.
Last I saw Buakaw performed great and knocked out this brasilian guy. How good was that guy ?

I'm actually suprised that Buakaw is still going at 42. But he didn't get KOd to the head the last 20+ years since I've been watching him.
 
Trabaho said:
Last I saw Buakaw performed great and knocked out this brasilian guy. How good was that guy ?

I'm actually suprised that Buakaw is still going at 42. But he didn't get KOd to the head the last 20+ years since I've been watching him.
Kimura was good, a big puncher on roids. Feng is better and more durable imo. Plus it's a tournament.

He honestly does have a chance though. Head to head he still probably beats everyone except Feng and Akopyan. But both those guys lack that big fight experience, maybe Buakaw finds a way to exploit that.
 
