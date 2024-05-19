BSG(04) vs Expanse vs Farscape

Of these 3 sorta similar Sci fi shows which did you find overall the best? It's tough for me as I loved Farscape bit Expanse seems the best episode to episode yet while BSG went a little nuts in final season seemed complete where the Expsnse seemed just getting started and only really ended act 1. For me all 3 a pretty close for different reasons. I would go BSG gun to head for the first few seasons an that's it seemed complete unlike other 2.