BSD will become the Lightweight GOAT

He will beat Poirier, then get a title shot, beat Islam, then defend his belt against Gaethje, beat him, then face Oliveira, beat him too.

People will ask Khabib to comeback and face him but Kebab will be too scared and stay retired.
 
And there it is, another khabib hate thread masquerading as a BSD thread lol.
 
Slow your roll homie, he just beat Frevola lol relax.

BSD is off to a promising start, but becoming lightweight goat for him is still a massive journey ahead.

Good luck.
 
BSD is off to a promising start, but becoming lightweight goat for him is still a massive journey ahead.

Good luck.
Actually, While it's the most competitive division as long as you can defend the title 3 or so times, you'll be in goat discussions. so it's easier(less required defenses) or harder(quality competition) depending on how you look at it

FlyW, FW, WW, MW, LHW the same can't be said. LW BW and HW are historically the hardest divisions to defend titles in
 
People were saying the same thing about Fiziev until he shit the bed. Let's wait and see.
 
Let's see BSD fight a wrestler before we jump to any conclusions. If he beats Poirier, have him face Gamrot (presumably Gamrot beats RDA).

Islam is such a tall task for anyone, he's gotta be the best takedown artist and one of the best grapplers in all of MMA. Standing he's very technical and defensively sound, nobody can even get a rhythm on the guy or get going standing besides Volk because they're so worried about getting taken down. Islam's cardio is elite, his physical strength is beyond elite, he's huge for 155lbs, decently quick and he takes zero risks both in the cage and out of it in terms of preparation.

Beyond this, Islam has been competing in martial arts since about 8 and training under Abdulmanap and Khabib since middle school and had his pro debut at 18 in MMA. Meanwhile Benoit St Denis didn't even begin training for MMA until 22+ years of age when he left the military and his Judo background was from 8-16 and in his own words "not a competitive one". It's just a huge gap in this sense, one that is supposed to be, basically, impossible to bridge especially when Islam is every bit as physically gifted if not more so and in his prime.
 
