BSD will become the Lightweight GOAT

Let's see BSD fight a wrestler before we jump to any conclusions. If he beats Poirier, have him face Gamrot (presumably Gamrot beats RDA).



Islam is such a tall task for anyone, he's gotta be the best takedown artist and one of the best grapplers in all of MMA. Standing he's very technical and defensively sound, nobody can even get a rhythm on the guy or get going standing besides Volk because they're so worried about getting taken down. Islam's cardio is elite, his physical strength is beyond elite, he's huge for 155lbs, decently quick and he takes zero risks both in the cage and out of it in terms of preparation.



Beyond this, Islam has been competing in martial arts since about 8 and training under Abdulmanap and Khabib since middle school and had his pro debut at 18 in MMA. Meanwhile Benoit St Denis didn't even begin training for MMA until 22+ years of age when he left the military and his Judo background was from 8-16 and in his own words "not a competitive one". It's just a huge gap in this sense, one that is supposed to be, basically, impossible to bridge especially when Islam is every bit as physically gifted if not more so and in his prime.