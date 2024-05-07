BSD wants Dan Hooker

BEATDOWNS
Power Slap OG
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2009
- Messages
- 66,816
- Reaction score
- 71,549
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2024...calls-arman-tsarukyan-dream-fight-lightweight
I would love to see Dan smash this guy. I no hespect Bull-Shit Denis after all the excuses he made after Dustin executed him.
Is this the fight to make, i think so. Who you got?
I would love to see Dan smash this guy. I no hespect Bull-Shit Denis after all the excuses he made after Dustin executed him.
Is this the fight to make, i think so. Who you got?
Last edited: