BSD wants Dan Hooker

Book that shit
 
Could be a good scrap. Dan is a Dangerous fight. I'll allow it.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Lol Dan has one submission loss in 21 UFC fights. You have no clue what you are talking about. Go be a casual somewhere else.
Instead of name calling and being disrespectful, how bout you make a poll of who wins? When more than 50% of Sherdog agrees with me you'll see who the casual is.
 
Liked for bull-shit Denise. Calling out Dan Hooker at this stage is sort of whack, but then again Hooker is no joke
 
Hooker has a weakness to body shots, and his mat grappling is untested.

BSD has two big strengths: body kicks, and good mat grappling.

It's a good fight for BSD. I doubt Dan is interested, though.
 
I'd rather see Moicano embarrass Dan Hooker on the ground to be honest. Especially after all the trash journeyman Dan was talking.
 
The more I think about it the more I like it
 
