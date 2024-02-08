Media BSD sent gift to Frevola after R1 headkick KO

Cool that he has a sense of humor about it, but still a dick move, no?

Too bad JP Buys wasn’t the one getting headkicked by a Frenchman.

 
Dick said:
Okay I'm glad Dolidze stole his girl now.
Click to expand...
It wasn’t that witty, but ngl I chuckled when I first saw it. The official between them kept batting it away. Such a bizarre scene.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Legendary
Media Has anyone ever came back from a Flying Knee/Spinning Hook Kick/Head Kick KO? (GIF HEAVY)
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
don't ask
don't ask
Unheralded Truth
Media Belal says he will headkick KO Colby, laugh over his limp body
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
ExitLUPin
ExitLUPin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,010
Messages
55,042,406
Members
174,569
Latest member
Pennyovert

Share this page

Back
Top