At least Matt isn't gotten to and has a sense of humor about it. Almost like GM3 telling people on Twitter that there's a clip of him being sent to the shadow realm on a PPV Khamzat is fighting on, lol.
Cool that he has a sense of humor about it, but still a dick move, no?
Too bad JP Buys wasn’t the one getting headkicked by a Frenchman.
Cool that he has a sense of humor about it, but still a dick move, no?
Too bad JP Buys wasn’t the one getting headkicked by a Frenchman.
It wasn’t that witty, but ngl I chuckled when I first saw it. The official between them kept batting it away. Such a bizarre scene.Okay I'm glad Dolidze stole his girl now.