BSD needs to learn from Gaethje and fix his fight IQ

He has all the great fundamuntals to be a great fighter. He has determination, puts on a high pace, good grappling, good offensive skills. Unfortunately, like Charles and Gaethje before him, he needs to stop going forward like a madman and throwing wild punches with his chin up in the air.

He's so sure of himself that he thinks the oponent will be too tired to exchange as the fight goes on. Well it's freaking Dustin Poirier you have in front of you pal, and if you give him too many opportunities he will indeed knock you out.

I also suspect lack of professionalism in his camp. They need to teach him the tactical aspect of a 5 rounds fight.
 
Whilst I agree, his whole style is built on being a warrior. That’s why people love him
 
TheMessiah said:
Whilst I agree, his whole style is built on being a warrior. That’s why people love him
His style needs to evolve. He started the fight mixing it up really well, and it was entertaining. He got too excited and cocky in the second round. He should have paced himself more just like Gaethje did against Ferguson
 
drbolony said:
The difference is Gaethje already had the skills under his belt, he just went full riri. BSD is still very green in fighting.
16 fights isn't green in MMA dude, we have had champions with far less fights.
 
100% his balls to the walls game looks super impressive against weaker competition but against Dustin, he started gassing after one round and his terrible defense got exposed. Not saying that he is trash and doesn't belong in the top ten, but he needs to re-evaluate and change camps. That button mashing shit he does is not going to carry him to the top.
 
drbolony said:
The difference is Gaethje already had the skills under his belt, he just went full riri. BSD is still very green in fighting.
Gaethje also has insane proven durability. BSD doesn't have that, but his ego tells him he should.

He survived that brutal beating from Dos Santos, but he didn't win that fight. That's the kind of fight Gaethje would have somehow came back and won.
 
