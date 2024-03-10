BSD needs to learn from Gaethje and fix his fight IQ

He has all the great fundamuntals to be a great fighter. He has determination, puts on a high pace, good grappling, good offensive skills. Unfortunately, like Charles and Gaethje before him, he needs to stop going forward like a madman and throwing wild punches with his chin up in the air.



He's so sure of himself that he thinks the oponent will be too tired to exchange as the fight goes on. Well it's freaking Dustin Poirier you have in front of you pal, and if you give him too many opportunities he will indeed knock you out.



I also suspect lack of professionalism in his camp. They need to teach him the tactical aspect of a 5 rounds fight.