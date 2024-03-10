BSD is still my man

ehxsur

ehxsur

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 9, 2018
Messages
1,631
Reaction score
3,974
Perfect first round ragdolling a legend like POIRIER

He is still "young" and will be back

That being said, please introduce POIRIER in the HOF even if he is still active WHO GIVE A FUCK THIS GUY IS A BAD MOTHERFUCKER I FREAKING LOVE HIM
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ehxsur
Poirier is a legend of this sport but will lose against BSD
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
4K
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende
Substance Abuse
Media Dustin Poirier Speaks About Retirement, McGregor, BSD Fight and More: "Any Fight Could Be My Last One. Win, or Lose."
2
Replies
32
Views
954
Paul E Gensinger
Paul E Gensinger
Habib The Eagle
Media Volkanovski walk around weight is more than Poirier and same as Islam
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
3K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,508
Messages
55,221,500
Members
174,687
Latest member
PedalLlama

Share this page

Back
Top