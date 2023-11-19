BSD is GSP but who like to bang

ehxsur

ehxsur

Well rounded guy, but he came to finish opponent unlike GSP

He is slowly but surely becoming one of the most exciting fighter in the most exciting division

I see him reaching the top, gaethje, poirier and stuff are not immortal, they will slow down at some point while BSD is reaching his peak in the next few years

Discuss
 
Literally nothing in common except for similar names and language.
 
Benoit doesn't hold a candle to GSP, people really need a lot of hype to stay interested which is saying a lot because you'd think the fights would be enough.
 
I agree, both french, both known by 3 initials, virtually identical
 
