BSD has 3 finishes in 6 months. Who is next?

Who is next for BSD?

  • Gamrot

    Votes: 14 20.6%

  • fiziev

    Votes: 14 20.6%

  • Gaethje

    Votes: 11 16.2%

  • Loser of Arman vs. Hooker

    Votes: 12 17.6%

  • Paddy

    Votes: 3 4.4%

  • oliveira

    Votes: 7 10.3%

  • max

    Votes: 7 10.3%
  • Total voters
    68
fortheo

fortheo

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Nov 2, 2010
Messages
56,603
Reaction score
59,215
He's obviously going to get another top 10 guy next. I listed the top 10 guys with the exception of himself and dariush. Who do you book him against?

Personally I think BSD vs. Paddy can main event a euro card. But I'd be fine with BSD vs. Gaethje or the loser of hooker vs. Arman.

Max and Charles should fight each other.
 
b2dvLnN2Zw

500px-Daemon-phk.svg.png
 
BSD vs Max for the BMF belt would be good

At least unlike the Max vs Oliveira matchup, one of the two competitors wouldn't have been knocked out by Topuria
 
Yeah, Paddy will duck that shit like it's the plague. And Gaethje says he's retiring if anyone but Arman gets the TS over him.

I would have wanted them to be, but it's highly unlikely. I have a feeling it's gonna be Gamrot. Maybe Hooker after he loses.

Voted Gamrot.
 
I think BSD Vs fiziev will be the match up they go with
 
RockyLockridge said:
I think BSD Vs fiziev will be the match up they go with


Do you like that match up? I don't think it's the best option for bsd. Maybe the worst actually because fiziev is pretty lowly ranked, but still hits hard enough and might be able to capitalize on BSD's still questionable defense
 
He looked good on Saturday, but let’s not get too crazy
 
fortheo said:
Do you like that match up? I don't think it's the best option for bsd. Maybe the worst actually because fiziev is pretty lowly ranked, but still hits hard enough and might be able to capitalize on BSD's still questionable defense

no, i dont like it but I dont see the UFC doing anything else. paddy for the next title eliminator would be the "right match up" but theyll find someone else for paddy
 
Loads of great options. Gaethje, Paddy, Hooker for entertainement.
 
I like loser of Hooker/Arman (likely Hooker obviously) assuming there's no injury that would delay it too long.
 
Fiziev, Gamrot or Hooker will likely be his next opponent, im down for any of them.
 
He’s in a weird spot, as soon as he faced better fighters he got KO’ed and he got brutally destroyed by Moicano. Moicano is a good fighter ofc but no world beater and he made BSD look like a total amateur out there, rarely you see a fighter get dominated and absolutely brutalized like that. And Moicano was even injured lol.
 
