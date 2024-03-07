BSD gives his opinion on Gamrot, Dariush, Gaethje, Dos Anjos, Poirier, Khabib...

Here's an interesting moment from BSD's preparation where he analyses UFC LW's roster.

According to him "it's a relatively new sport, so all these guys have weaknesses. Before Gamrot met Dariush, i knew this guy didn't like to bang. I told my coach Dariush had a great grappling, not a great chin but a will to exchange. I knew Gamrot would have some trouble against a guy like him. And since then he's not the same."

"You have guys like Dustin and Gaethje, who are hard to take down, but don't like to be on their back. Meanwhile, you have guys like Dos Anjos who have this ability to get back up quickly if taken down. You won't be able to submit him like that"

"Khabib, as well, is one of those *tchetchens* (he meant to include dagestanis as well i guess) who can be confortable on their back. Only time he was on this position was against this guy, a brute force who like to have his special breakfast, just like his friend elizeu"

i don't know if it's cockiness from his part, but he does seem to find most of LWs beatable. I remember he said he had better ground game than Islam lol
 
The rantings of a delusional Frenchman who’s done absolutely nothing in the sport and is being protected merely because the French roster is so thin. Dudes facing a Poirier who just got his head kicked off and he really thinks he’s doing something lol.
 
