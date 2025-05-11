BSD fun but not high lvl

As the title states, he's a fun fighter to watch, but he def is not a contender. Slow AF and has suspect D with his chin up high.
 
Getting hit by this guy wasn't the best look, but atleast he got back in the win column after the last 2 fights.
 
NextGen said:
He's still got a lot to learn but he can definitely beat top contenders with his style.
Not the elite level guys. Moicano turned his face into a hamburger and Dustin knocked him out cold.

Even those 2 guys are a tier below the absolute top guy, and got choked out by MAK.
 
Ladron4sherdog said:
Not the elite level guys. Moicano turned his face into a hamburger ans Dustin knocked him out cold.

Even those 2 guys are a tier below the absolute top, and got choked out by the MAK.
I don't think he'd get past Hooker either. He needs to be paired up with either Bobby Green or Chandler next. Wouldn't mind seeing him fight Gamrot either though.
 
Yeah his head movement is atrocious, he has power and good combos but can be staggered with a clean shot quite easily. He is top 10 material but gets ethered by top 5s.

He will be a fun gatekeeper to the elite for as long as his career lasts and thats fine we need those JBG lite warriors
 
Nabs said:
I don't think he'd get past Hooker either. He needs to be paired up with either Bobby Green or Chandler next. Wouldn't mind seeing him fight Gamrot either though.
I don't necessarily think he would beat Hooker, either. But I think it would be more competitive than the really top guys. I was just responding to the comment that someone made stating they think BSD can beat the top contenders with this style and with his skillset.
 
Senbonzakura said:
Yeah his head movement is atrocious, he has power and good combos but can be staggered with a clean shot quite easily. He is top 10 material but gets ethered by top 5s.

He will be a fun gatekeeper to the elite for as long as his career lasts and thats fine we need those JBG lite warriors
We sure do! Win or loss, they keep things fun.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
My main beef is that this card cost $80 but it’s a bunch of cans and bums. What a garbage card
lol cans and bums? 2 champions are fighting tonight. Maybe not the most exciting fighters their certainly not max or Dustin or Justin as far as in cage entertainment, but their the champs of their divisions. High level shit.
 
He went from preparing for a 6'3 orthodox thai striker bjj guy to facing a 5'9 southpaw on a few days notice, then landed 54 strikes to his opponents 14 and finished him in 7 minutes.

Everyone is a critic.
 
fortheo said:
He went from preparing for a 6'3 orthodox thai striker bjj guy to facing a 5'9 southpaw on a few days notice, then landed 54 strikes to his opponents 14 and finished him in 7 minutes.

Everyone is a critic.
He is fun and dangerous and still has room to improve. Hope he can go on another run.
 
188912345 said:
He is fun and dangerous and still has room to improve. Hope he can go on another run.
I don't expect him to fight for a belt. I do think he is improving and will be around the rankings for a while, though.
 
People are were too quick jump on the bandwagon. I never though any much special of him and who picked Poitiers to beat him. People really are too guillble on on here.
 
