UberHere said: Why do I need 500 posts to post in the war room? People replied to a post I posted in here and got moved. Now I can’t reply to them? The hell?



What is it with these political extremists? Can’t have their feelings hurt outside their stupid echo chambers?



Change that shit Click to expand...

People who've posted a lot tend to understand the community's rules and how discussions should go.Requiring a bunch of posts shows someone's really involved in the community; they're not just dropping by... they've put in time and effort to be part of it.Setting a high post requirement can keep out spammers and troublemakers.The fact that you wrote a post that had to be moved toin the first place, combined with the tone set in this thread by you, doesn't help your cause any, and only reinforces the need for such a rule, and therefore that's why the rule exist.