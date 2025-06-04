Media Bryce Mitchell's next opponent: Said Nurmagomedov

WoozyFailGuy said:
Bryce moving down? I actually like that move for him. His issues seem to come across when he's against a guy that just overpowers him.
Bryce always looks lean and dry making weight.

6bb17f0c431a4f72a7e92292df1fce5e_xl.jpg



He isn't an undersized featherweight in any metric I can think of.

83051863007-91-2817133.jpeg



IMO this is misguided and he's going to have to do an absolute hero water cut now to squeegee another 10lbs off, its not like he has excess muscle to drop.

He'll be an absolutely massive bantamweight and you have to consider brain damage, cardio, durability. We'll see but I'm skeptical.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Bryce has been on the receiving end of some brutal finishes. I kind of think his days are numbered.
Well, let me tell you this: if there's a foretelling omen that will go over Bryce's head, it's numbers.
 
I thought Mitchell was a 145er and Fugazi Nurmagomedov a 125er
 
How can he even build a barn at that weight class… leave 135-125 to women. Still easy to carry, and fuller than 115
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Bryce moving down? I actually like that move for him. His issues seem to come across when he's against a guy that just overpowers him.
you really think he's undersized? I remember him being on par size-wise with Ilia, less muscular but same frame, so why according to most Ilia will be ok moving up but Bryce is undersized for FW?? Ilia even fought at BW before joining UFC!!
 
