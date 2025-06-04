HoiceNJuicy
Tally, lanky and dangerous fella, that Said.
Is that the fake Nurmagomedov?
Bryce moving down? I actually like that move for him. His issues seem to come across when he's against a guy that just overpowers him.
Well, let me tell you this: if there's a foretelling omen that will go over Bryce's head, it's numbers.Bryce has been on the receiving end of some brutal finishes. I kind of think his days are numbered.
That's his secret, cap...He'll be an absolutely massive bantamweight and you have to consider brain damage, cardio, durability. We'll see but I'm skeptical.
you really think he's undersized? I remember him being on par size-wise with Ilia, less muscular but same frame, so why according to most Ilia will be ok moving up but Bryce is undersized for FW?? Ilia even fought at BW before joining UFC!!Bryce moving down? I actually like that move for him. His issues seem to come across when he's against a guy that just overpowers him.